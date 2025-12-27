Non-oil export from Ardebil province increases 39%

TEHRAN- The director-general of the Ardebil Province Customs announced: “The value of non-oil goods exported from the province was $173 million during the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 21-Novemebr 21), which represents a 39-percent increase compared to the same period last year. Additionally, the export of industrial products is on the rise compared to agricultural products.”

Omran Ahmadi stated that during the mentioned eight months, the weight of exported goods from the province was 277,000 tons, marking a 20-percent increase compared to the same period last year.

He added that the export goods of Ardebil province include agricultural and industrial products.

Regarding customs support for exporters and traders, he said that the customs services provided to exporters include the provision of dedicated unloading and loading warehouses and transit facilities for export goods, on-site assessment, and scheduling at the border terminal to expedite and facilitate the exit of goods.

Meanwhile, Ramin Sadeghi, Director General of Industry, Mining, and Trade Department of Ardebil Province, spoke about supporting industrial and production units with export-oriented products in the province.

He said knowledge-based production and industrial units are at the forefront of those receiving support because they generate greater added value for the province and the country.

He continued: “In the area of foreign currency supply and working capital, we also support export-oriented producers.”

Ardebil Province, located in northwestern Iran, is an important economic region characterized by a diverse mix of agriculture, industry, and a growing services sector. Its strategic position bordering the Republic of Azerbaijan provides significant potential for cross-border trade, primarily through the Bileh-Savar border terminal. The provincial economy is gradually evolving from a traditionally agrarian base toward greater industrialization and export-oriented production.

Agriculture remains a vital component of Ardebil's economy, contributing substantially to employment and rural livelihoods. The province is nationally renowned for its potato production, accounting for a significant portion of Iran's total output. Other key agricultural products include grains (wheat and barley), apples, pulses, and honey. The fertile plains and favorable climate in areas like Meshkinshahr support these activities.

The industrial sector in Ardebil is growing, driven by agro-industries, mining, and light manufacturing. The province is a major hub for food processing, including potato chips, dairy products, meat processing, and honey packaging. Carpet weaving is another traditional and culturally significant industry, with Ardebil carpets being internationally famous.

Trade is an increasingly dynamic sector in the province, with growing external demand and successful trade facilitation measures, such as dedicated export warehousing and streamlined border procedures at Bileh-Savar, highlighted.

The services sector, including tourism, is underpinned by the province's unique attractions.

Ardebil Province presents a picture of an economy in transition. It is successfully leveraging its agricultural heritage to build agro-processing industries while simultaneously promoting non-agricultural exports and knowledge-based industries. The active support for exporters and the development of border infrastructure are positive steps.

MA