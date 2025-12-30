Ignoring elite women is a waste of national capital: expert

TEHRAN - The head of the National Elites Association has criticized the exclusion of women from decision-making levels, saying that the issue is not the ability of women, but rather their lack of opportunities and real participation in the country’s management.

Addressing the National Congress on Women, which was held on Monday, Abuzar Shahpari, the head of the National Elites Association, emphasized the strategic role of elite women in the country's development.

"Today, the country is not facing a shortage of talent, but rather a waste of human capital, especially in the field of elite women."

According to the latest official statistics, women constitute more than half of the country’s population. However, their share of management, policy, and decision-making positions is in no way proportionate to this demographic reality, he stressed.

“Employing elite women is neither a privilege nor a symbolic gesture, but rather a necessity for the sustainable development of the country. A country that ignores half of its human capital cannot claim to be progressive.”

Referring to numerous examples of prominent Iranian women in the fields of science, technology, medicine, engineering, and international management, the head of the National Elites Association said: "Iranian women are a source of pride on the global stage, but unfortunately, these honors are less recognized in the country's domestic decision-making structures."

During the third National Congress on Women, 60 of the most successful women entrepreneurs, who have played a key role in the country's social and economic development, were honored.

The congress aimed to empower women, improve their skills, and introduce the most successful women in social, cultural, and economic fields.

The administration focuses on empowering women in social and economic areas, as well as improving their access to social services and facilities through implementing certain national programs.

