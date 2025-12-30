IRCS, UNICEF boost ties to provide psychosocial support for children

TEHRAN – The Iranian Red Crescent Society (IRCS) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) have enhanced cooperation to provide psychosocial support for children during emergencies.

They aim to provide immediate, safe, and protective environments for children affected by crises, the UNICEF website announced in a press release on December 30.

The collaboration focuses on rapidly deploying high-quality tents and essential equipment to establish Child-Friendly Spaces (CFSs) as a crucial Rapid Response mechanism.

A haven for healing and hope

These specifically designed tents provide children with safe, supportive environments during emergencies. Through the CFS, children can access:

Mental Health and Psychosocial Support (MHPSS): Professional support to help children process trauma, fear, and stress.

Structured activities: Opportunities to play, learn, and express themselves through creative and recreational activities.

A break from stress: A safe place to rest and regain a sense of normalcy away from the overwhelming atmosphere surrounding them. This initiative is key to helping children regain a sense of stability and hope, ensuring they continue to access vital care and support when they need it most.

Designed for every child

The partnership emphasizes inclusion, ensuring that all children benefit equally from Child-Friendly Spaces. He programme also ensures that the safety, comfort, and specific needs of both boys and girls are considered in the structure and activities of the CFSs. These features ensure that every child—regardless of ability or gender—can participate safely and meaningfully.

Strengthening future preparedness

UNICEF and the IRCS remain committed to expanding psychosocial support for children and enhancing preparedness and response mechanisms for future emergencies.

This partnership reinforces one simple message: no child should ever face an emergency alone.

Workshop on early childhood education in emergencies

Recognizing the vital role of early learning, especially in times of crisis, the IRCS and the UNICEF held a national training workshop to ensure children are not left behind, even in emergencies.

In disaster-prone regions like Iran, access to quality early childhood education (ECE) is not just a developmental need—it’s a lifeline.

Iran ranks as the fourth most disaster-prone country in Asia, following China, India, and Bangladesh. From floods and earthquakes to droughts, the frequency of natural disasters has made it critical to prioritize preparedness and resilience from an early age. Yet, early education services are often the first to be disrupted when emergencies strike, the UNICEF website announced in a press release on May 5.

The training workshop was held in Bandar-e Anzali from December 14 to 16, 2024. It brought together 270 IRCS volunteers, including ECE teachers, school principals, and SAHAR team members – IRCS’s psychosocial support workforce – from across the country.

The training focused on Inclusive Early Childhood Education in Emergencies’ Preparedness and Response, equipping participants with essential knowledge and practical tools on disability inclusion, child protection, communication with children, and psychosocial support.

“Quality early childhood education is the cornerstone of a child’s development,” said a UNICEF Iran spokesperson. “In emergencies, these services are even more essential to provide stability, learning, and safety for young children. This initiative is about ensuring every child, including those with disabilities, has access to nurturing, inclusive learning environments—even in the most challenging times.”

This program, first designed in 2024, aims to build a national cadre of trained educators ready to support children before, during, and after emergencies. With a strong emphasis on inclusion, it ensures that children with disabilities and other vulnerabilities receive the attention and care they deserve.

Looking ahead, UNICEF and IRCS plan to redesign the training program based on participant feedback and identified needs. A new phase will focus on community-based informal ECE services to reach the most vulnerable children in underserved neighborhoods and remote villages.

This joint initiative reaffirms UNICEF’s commitment to delivering education for all, everywhere — even when disaster strikes. Because every child deserves a safe start and a chance to learn, no matter the circumstances.