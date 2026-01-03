Restoration of Amin Lashkar house in Oudlajan neighborhood begins

TEHRAN--Restoration and strengthening of the historical house of Amin Lashkar, a middle-ranking Iranian official under Qajar king Naser al-Din Shah, has begun in cooperation with Tehran Municipality Cultural Spaces Development Company and under the supervision of Tehran Cultural Heritage Department.

The valuable building, which is from Qajar era, is located in the Oudlajan neighborhood of District 12 of Tehran, ISNA reported.

Mohammad Nazem Razavi, the CEO of Tehran Municipality Cultural Spaces Development Company, stated that the house of Amin Lashkar, as one of the valuable buildings located in the historical texture of District 12, had suffered serious damage in recent years due to abandonment, erosion caused by natural factors, and the lengthy process of identifying and acquiring the owners.

He added that with efforts of Municipal District 12 of Tehran, this historical building was legally acquired from various owners in several stages and possessed by Tehran Municipality.

After completing the acquisition process, restoration and strengthening operations have begun, utilizing contractors, consultants, and qualified specialists in the field of restoration of historical buildings and Qajar houses, he pointed out.

Razavi emphasized that all stages of the restoration of this valuable building, from the development of the restoration plan and implementation method to the supervision of the operations, will be carried out with full coordination and continuous supervision of experts from Tehran Cultural Heritage Department, and the principles, rules, and standards of cultural heritage will be fully observed.

He clarified that the ultimate goal is to restore the historical house of Amin Lashkar and transform it into a cultural and tourist museum that can be visited by all citizens and cultural heritage enthusiasts of Tehran.

In this process, historical documents are being collected and efforts are being made to restore this building to its original and authentic form as much as possible, he added.

He concluded by saying that it is expected that the strengthening, initial restoration, and protection operations of the building will be completed within the next four to five months, and then, by completing the destroyed parts, organizing the basements and cellars, and restoring the architectural elements, this historic house will become one of the cultural and tourist landmarks of Tehran within a maximum one year.

