"Iran-Mard" theater performance to debut at Velayat Park in Tehran

TEHRAN- The “Iran-Mard” theater performance is planned to go on stage on Monday in Tehran’s Velayat Park, running for ten consecutive nights, simultaneously with the anniversary of martyrdom of General Qassem Soleimani.

This heroic and mythic production narrates Iran's history and identity, emphasizing its legendary heroes. It aims to revisit themes of resilience, resistance, and Iran’s enduring spirit through a dramatic performance, Mehr reported.

Produced by the Owj Arts and Media Organization and directed by Mohammad Hossein Zaeri, the play draws on Iran’s rich heritage of resistance and heroism.

"Iran is a fortress—timeless and resilient. A land that has survived countless invasions through the valor of heroes like Rostam, Arash, Kaveh, and other champions. Time and again, Iran has risen stronger from adversity. Now, Iran’s old adversary, Afrasiab, returns anew to dismantle the nation, but a new hero steps onto the scene," reads the synopsis of “Iran-Mard”.

This event is part of a commemorative effort to honor the revered martyr, celebrating the legendary commander Martyr General Qassem Soleimani.

Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani, a highly esteemed Iranian military strategist and prominent figure in the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), left an indelible mark on Iran's defense efforts. Born in 1957 in Qanat-e Malek, Iran, Soleimani devoted his entire life to safeguarding his country's interests. He gained widespread recognition for his crucial role in leading successful military campaigns, particularly in the battle against ISIS in Iraq and Syria. His exceptional strategic planning, exemplary leadership abilities, and unwavering commitment to preserving Iran's security earned him profound respect both within the military and among the Iranian populace.

General Soleimani, with his remarkable charm and fearless demeanor, commanded immense admiration from his comrades as well as the general public. His resolute dedication to safeguarding Iran's sovereignty and ensuring its security solidified his position as an emblem of fortitude and perseverance.

Despite facing numerous hurdles, such as international sanctions and political tensions, Soleimani remained an indispensable figure in Iran's military and foreign policies. His assassination in January 2020 had a seismic impact on the region, profoundly grieving the Iranian people and intensifying tensions between Iran and the United States. General Qassem Soleimani's impactful contributions to Iran's defense will forever be etched in the nation's memory, serving as a testament to his enduring influence on the geopolitical landscape of the region.

