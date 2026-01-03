What’s in Tehran art galleries

A collection of paintings by Ghazal Marvi is on view in an exhibition at Homa Gallery. The exhibition named “Leviathan” will be running until January 13 at the gallery located at No. 8, Fourth Alley, Sanai St., Karim Khan Ave.

Painting

* Paintings by Arash Bahrami are currently on view in an exhibition at Vaali Gallery.

The exhibit named “Rooted in Delirium, Blown in Decay” will continue until January 12 at the gallery located at 72 Khoddami St., Vanak Sq.

* Tehran’s CAMA – Contemporary and Modern Art Gallery is playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Mansour Rafiei.

The exhibit titled “Attrition” will be running until January 7 at the gallery located at No. 44, 10th Golestan, Pasdaran St.

* Nian Gallery is currently playing host to an exhibition of paintings by Sam Nejati.

The exhibition entitled “Confessions to the Moon” will be running until January 19 at the gallery located at 5 Abhari Alley, Vafai St. off Tur St. off South Mofatteh St.

* An exhibition of paintings by Shahla Armin, Habib Tohidi and Armin Tohidi is underway at Seyhoun Gallery.

The exhibit named “In Search of Ancient Secret” will run until January 14 at the gallery located at No. 11, 4th St., Vozara Ave.

* An exhibition of paintings by Katayoun Amouzgar is underway at Ebteda Gallery.

Entitled “Like A Tree That Has Remained”, the exhibition will run until January 12 at the gallery located at 35 Farrokhi Alley, near Vali-e Asr Square.

* An exhibition of paintings by Ramtin Aria is currently underway at Didar Gallery.

The exhibition named “From Outside” will run until January 16 at the gallery located at 10 Mobini Alley, Mofatteh St.

Drawing

* A collection of drawings by Javad Modaresi is currently on view in an exhibition at 009821 Projects Gallery.

The exhibition named “A way Into That Wall” will run until January 20 at the gallery located at No. 25, 18th Alley, Kheradmand St., Karim Khan Ave.

Photo

* A collection of photos by Mehrdad Aqadadashi is on view in an exhibition at Bostan Gallery.

The exhibit named “The Third Form” will run until January 13 at No. 71, 22th Alley, Larestan St. off Motahhari Ave.

SAB/



