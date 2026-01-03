IAF cinematheque to screen “National Theater Live: Medea”

TEHRAN- The Cinematheque of the Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) is scheduled to screen a recorded stage performance of the Royal National Theater's “Medea” on Wednesday.

Directed by British theater director Carrie Cracknell, the production is an adaptation of “Medea”, an ancient Greek tragedy written by Euripides.

Following the screening, there will be a review session featuring Iranian theater critic Zahra Moshtaq.

"Medea" is a timeless tragedy rooted in Greek mythology, based on the myth of Jason and Medea. The play was first performed in 431 BC and has since become one of the most powerful works of classical theater. The story centers on Medea, a formidable sorceress and former princess of Colchis, who has sacrificed everything for her love of Jason, the Argonaut. After helping him secure the Golden Fleece, Medea’s loyalty and love are tested when Jason abandons her to marry Glauce, the daughter of King Creon of Corinth. Stripped of her status and betrayed by the man she loved, Medea is consumed with rage, heartbreak, and a desire for revenge.

As the tragedy unfolds, Medea’s plans for retribution grow increasingly dark and complex. She initially seeks aid from Aegeus, the king of Athens, offering him her secret of a potent potion that can grant fertility to women. When he agrees to shelter her in Athens, Medea’s wrath intensifies. Her ultimate act of revenge is shockingly brutal: she murders her own children, aiming to cause Jason the deepest pain imaginable. Her actions lead to devastating consequences, not only for her enemies but also for herself. In her pursuit of vengeance, Medea pays a tragic price, realizing too late the destructive power of her passions.

The play also explores larger themes, such as the role of women in society and the costs of male ambition. Medea is a complex and fascinating character, often portrayed as both a ruthless villain and a tragic victim of circumstance.

Despite being written over two millennia ago, "Medea" remains a timeless masterpiece that continues to resonate with contemporary audiences. Its themes of love, anger, and revenge are universal and transcend cultural boundaries, making it a work that continues to captivate audiences around the world.

Euripides’ play has been explored and interpreted by playwrights across the centuries and the world in a variety of ways, offering political, psychoanalytical, feminist, among many other original readings of Medea, Jason and the core themes of the play.

