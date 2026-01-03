“Funny Story” at Iranian bookstores 

TEHRAN- A Persian translation of American author Emily Henry’s novel “Funny Story” has recently been published by Amut Publications in Tehran.

The book has been translated into Persian by Mona Ekhtiari.

“Funny Story” is a romance novel published in 2024. The story revolves around the lives of two main characters, Daphne and Miles, whose complicated love lives become intertwined in a humorous and heartwarming tale.

The novel has achieved significant commercial success, debuting at number one on The New York Times fiction best-seller list and the USA Today best-selling booklist. As of July 2024, “Funny Story” has sold over 800,000 copies in North America, a testament to its widespread appeal and the author's skill in crafting a relatable and engaging story.

The story of “Funny Story” revolves around the lives of Daphne Vincent, a children's librarian, and Miles Nowak, a software engineer who has just been jilted by his long-time girlfriend, Petra. When Daphne's fiancé, Peter, breaks up with her to be with Petra, Daphne finds herself in an unexpected predicament. In need of a new place to live, she turns to Miles, who offers her a room in his apartment. As they navigate their living situation, Daphne and Miles develop an undeniable attraction to each other, despite their initial reservations.

However, the situation becomes more complicated when their exes, Peter and Petra, start dating each other. Daphne and Miles are forced to confront their feelings and figure out how to move forward in their lives. The novel explores themes of love, loss, heartbreak, and the complexities of relationships. Emily Henry masterfully weaves these elements together, creating a narrative that is both humorous and poignant.

The author's use of humor is particularly noteworthy, as she skillfully employs witty dialogue and comedic situations to create a lighthearted atmosphere. However, Henry also tackles more serious themes, such as the emotional aftermath of a breakup and the challenges of moving on. Her portrayal of Daphne and Miles' journey is authentic and relatable, making it easy for readers to become invested in their story.

Throughout the novel, Henry's writing is engaging and accessible, making “Funny Story” a page-turner that is hard to put down. The author's skill in crafting a narrative that balances humor and heart is evident, and her ability to create well-developed characters is impressive.

Emily Henry, born in 1991, is renowned for her bestselling romance novels. She grew up in Ohio, attending Lakota East High School in Liberty Township. Henry initially studied at Hope College on a creative writing scholarship, and later completed a writing residency at the now-defunct New York Center for Art & Media Studies, part of Bethel University.

Henry’s debut novel, “The Love That Split the World,” was published in 2016 as a young adult novel. She gained widespread success with her first adult romance, “Beach Read,” in 2020. Her books have been featured in outlets like Oprah Magazine, The New York Times, and BuzzFeed. Since then, she has published multiple novels, including “People We Meet on Vacation” (2021), “Book Lovers” (2022), “Happy Place” (2023), “Funny Story” (2024), and “Great Big Beautiful Life” (2025). As of 2023, she had sold over 2.4 million books, with her stories often blending rom-com and chick lit elements centered on themes of love and respect.

SAB/