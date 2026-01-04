Four Iranians nominated for world futsal awards

TEHRAN – Four Iranian futsal figures have been nominated for the 26th edition of the annual World Futsal Awards, released by Futsalplanet.com.

Iran men’s national futsal team goalkeeper Bagher Mohammadi has been shortlisted for the Best Men’s Goalkeeper in the World award. He will compete against Dennis Vasconcelos Cavalcanti (Brazil), Juan Cruz Freijo Riveras (Argentina), Leonardo “Léo” Gugiel (Brazil), Matheus Marcos de Lima Assunção (Brazil), and Mathías Gabriel Fernández Krigeris (Uruguay).

In the women’s category, Maral Torkaman has been nominated for Best Women’s Young Player in the World 2025. The other contenders are Jasmine Demraoui (Morocco), Emylly Sofia de Figueredo Cabrera (Brazil), Greta Ghilardi (Italy), Merlin Yovhana Salcedo Ramos (Colombia), and Rikako Yamakawa (Japan).

Iranian star Hossein Tayebi has also been shortlisted for the Best Men’s Player in the World 2025. He faces competition from Bruno de Seixas Martins “Bruninho” (Brazil), Soufiane El Mesrar (Morocco), Marcel de Mendonça Marques (Brazil), Pablo Ramírez González (Spain), and Jean Pierre Guisel Costa “Pito” (Brazil).

Meanwhile, Iran men’s national team head coach Vahid Shamsaei has been nominated for Best Men’s National Team Coach in the World. His rivals include Hicham Dguig (Morocco), Blazej Korczynski (Poland), Oleksandr Kosenko (Ukraine), Marcos “Marquinhos” Xavier Andrade (Brazil), Matías Raúl Lucuix (Argentina), and Héctor Souto (Spain), the head coach of Indonesia.

The winners of the awards will be announced on January 7, 2026.