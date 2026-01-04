Third excavation season of Vigol Fire Temple starts

TEHRAN--The third excavation season of Vigol Fire Temple in Aran and Bidgol county, Isfahan province, has begun with the allocation of national funds, announced Mohammad Javad Abdoli, head of the county’s Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Department.

Emphasizing the strategic importance of the Vigol site for the historical identity of the region, he said on Sunday: “With the pursuits of the work done, national funds have been allocated to carry out the detailed excavation activities in the coming season. This investment shows a serious determination to discover the hidden layers of this valuable heritage,” Miras Aria reported.

He continued: “These excavations will play a vital role in completing our knowledge of the architecture and history of this national monument, and the results will form the basis for future conservation decisions.”

Also, Raheleh Yousefian, director of Vigol Heritage Base, explained the scientific goals of this season of excavation. “The main focus of this season's operations is based on three key axes: accurately determining the complete plan and dimensions of the fire temple, identifying and mapping possible lateral spaces around the fire temple to better understand the use of the entire complex, and developing and implementing modern and sustainable conservation methods after completion of the excavations to ensure the strength of the structures against environmental factors.”

KD

