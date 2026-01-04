Isfahan inaugurates ‘Merchants Passage’ linking heritage and commerce

TEHRAN – The historic city of Isfahan has inaugurated a new urban landmark known as the “Merchants Passage,” a cultural and economic corridor aimed at highlighting the role of trade and merchants in Iran’s development.

The passage, located between Feyz Square and the historic Khaju Bridge, connects two well-known parts of the city and hosts the building of the Isfahan Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture.

The project was unveiled in a ceremony attended by the head and members of the board of the Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA), senior officials from the Isfahan chamber, and representatives of the city’s urban management.

Speaking at the event, ICCIMA Head Samad Hassanzadeh described the creation of the Merchants Passage as a meaningful step toward promoting a culture of wealth creation and trade.

He said establishing a dedicated passage and installing statues and busts of prominent Iranian merchants could have lasting cultural and educational impact, particularly for younger generations.

Hassanzadeh noted that recognizing the historical contribution of traders helps reinforce the value of commerce as a driver of economic growth and social development, adding that Isfahan, with its long mercantile tradition, was a fitting location for such an initiative.

Merchants Passage: a heritage of Isfahani traders

Isfahan Chamber Head Amir Kashani said the passage represents more than a century of economic activity by the city’s merchants, who have played a central role in shaping Isfahan’s commercial, social and cultural life.

He stressed that traders in Isfahan have historically been among the most socially responsible groups, contributing to charitable, civic and economic projects.

Kashani said plans are being developed in cooperation with the Isfahan municipality to further enhance the area, with the aim of turning the Merchants’ Passage into a gathering point for business leaders and a future tourism destination. He added that introducing busts of influential business figures and veterans of commerce could strengthen the passage’s identity as an economic and cultural landmark.

The visit by the ICCIMA head, Kashani said, also underscored closer coordination between the national chamber and provincial chambers and reflected support for Isfahan’s economic initiatives.

