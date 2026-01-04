Israeli forces conduct new raid in southern Syria’s Quneitra

Israeli forces staged a new raid in the Quneitra countryside in southern Syria on Saturday, in a new violation of the Arab country’s sovereignty, Anadolu reported.

A force made up of five military vehicles advanced into the village of Ain al-Qadi via the Abu Rajm crossing and searched a house there, according to the Syrian Arab News Agency.

The raid came shortly after eight Israeli military vehicles, including four Hilux vehicles and four Hummer armored vehicles, advanced into the village of Bariqa in the southern Quneitra countryside.

Israeli forces have repeatedly entered Syrian territory and launched airstrikes, killing civilians and destroying Syrian military sites, vehicles, weapons, and ammunition.

After the fall of Bashar al-Assad in late 2024, Israel expanded its occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights by seizing the demilitarized buffer zone, a move that violated a 1974 agreement with Syria.