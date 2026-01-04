Renowned opera singer Reza Fekri to perform with Fars Symphony Orchestra in Shiraz  

TEHRAN- Renowned international opera singer Reza Fekri will perform the opera “Kherad” alongside the Fars Symphony Orchestra on January 10 and 11 in Shiraz.

Reza Fekri, an opera soloist and the lead performer of the Croatian National Opera, as well as a guest soloist at the Mariinsky Theater in Saint Petersburg — the world’s largest opera house — will take the stage in Shiraz to present “Kherad,” composed by Ebrahim Bazrafkan.

Based on the Shahnameh, the masterpiece of Persian poet Ferdowsi, and narrating the legendary tale of Rustam and Sohrab, the opera features Fekri in the role of Sohrab.

This performance marks the first time a complete opera, with all professional elements including acting, makeup, set design, costume design, a full orchestra, choir, and soloists, is staged in Shiraz.

The story of Rustam and Sohrab from the Shahnameh is a poignant and tragic tale of a father and son unknowingly facing each other in a battle that leads to heartbreak and sorrow.

Sohrab, a valiant and young warrior, unaware of his true parentage, is determined to prove his bravery and skill by challenging Rustam, the legendary hero and champion of Iran. Rustam is initially reluctant to fight Sohrab, as he senses a strong and noble spirit in the young warrior. However, duty and honor compel Rustam to accept the challenge from his unknown son.

The father and son engage in a fierce and intense battle, each displaying remarkable courage and strength. Sohrab, with his youthful vigor and skill, gains the upper hand in the duel, striking Rustam with powerful blows. In a moment of desperation and realization, Rustam notices a distinctive bracelet on Sohrab's wrist – a token he had given to Tahmineh, a princess whom he had a brief encounter with years ago, unaware of the child she bore.

As the truth dawns upon Rustam, he is filled with anguish and regret for unknowingly facing his own son in battle. In a heart-wrenching and emotional scene, Rustam holds Sohrab in his arms, realizing the tragic mistake that has led to the death of his beloved child. Sohrab, in his final moments of life, reveals his true lineage to Rustam, asking for his forgiveness and expressing his longing for a father-son relationship that was lost to the cruelty of fate.

The story of Rustam and Sohrab is a powerful and moving narrative that explores themes of love, destiny, and the devastating consequences of misunderstandings and the tragedies of war. It serves as a reminder of the complexities of human relationships and the inevitable sorrows that can result from the actions of both fathers and sons.

SAB/