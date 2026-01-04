Prehistoric discoveries at Falak-ol-Aflak castle strengthen UNESCO bid

KHORRAMABAD – A major archaeological campaign at the historic mound of Falak-ol-Aflak castle has uncovered important evidence that rewrites the site's history, significantly strengthening Iran's proposal for its expansion on the UNESCO World Heritage list.

Authorized by the Research Institute of Cultural Heritage and Tourism, these excavations directly address UNESCO’s prerequisite for scientific evidence, moving the mound and iconic Sasanian-era castle closer to integration with the already-inscribed “Prehistoric Sites of the Khorramabad Valley.”

The most pivotal discovery challenges long-held assumptions that the mound primarily contained historical-period layers. Archaeologists, led by Dr. Hamzeh Ghodadi-Zadeh, have exposed in situ Late Chalcolithic architecture built directly on the bedrock, featuring permanent walls and earthen floors. “This marks the earliest securely documented phase of permanent architecture on the mound,” explained a project director. “It proves the site was not just a temporary camp but a settled hub, contemporaneous with the later phases of the valley’s renowned prehistoric timeline.”

Furthermore, the excavation established a ceramic “chain” linking the mound to the broader prehistoric chronology of the Zagros region. Pottery sherds dating to the Late Neolithic and Early Chalcolithic periods (ca. 5300–4300 BCE) indicate that village settlement began while the valley was in its core prehistoric era. Crucially, findings of Proto-Elamite ceramics connect Khorramabad to expansive ancient interaction networks. “This evidence shows the valley's evolution from a Paleolithic seasonal occupation into a complex trade corridor,” noted Dr. Ghodadi-Zadeh.

Director General of Lorestan's Cultural Heritage Department, Dr. Ata Hassanpour, described the results as transformative, revealing that the site's importance stretches back even further than the first settlements. “Surface surveys conducted by Paleolithic specialists over the last two years have confirmed that the natural limestone cliff and its vicinity was utilized by Middle and Upper Paleolithic hunter-gatherers,” Hassanpour stated. “The cliff provided essential shelter and immediate access to water from the massive Golestan karst spring gushing directly beneath it, making this mound a focal point of human activity for at least 50,000 years.”

Hassanpour noted that a high-level governorate council is now overseeing a holistic plan to reclaim the castle's visual buffer zone, creating a unified tourism corridor. “The forthcoming submission to UNESCO is a pivotal moment in our cultural diplomacy,” he added. “It will physically and culturally link the castle, the prehistoric caves, and the heart of Khorramabad, showcasing a newly revealed chapter of continuous prehistoric-historic settlement in the Zagros and solidifying Lorestan’s identity as the 'Land of Prehistory.'“

