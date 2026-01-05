The anarchy of the Trump Doctrine

TEHRAN - By kidnapping Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro in the dead of night on January 3, under the pretext of "narco-terrorism" charges, Donald Trump and his inner circle are pushing the world toward anarchy, or more accurately, the law of the jungle.

One day after abducting Maduro, the emboldened Trump renewed his wish for annexing Greenland, claiming, "We need Greenland from the standpoint of national security".

Analysts contend that Trump’s second administration is practicing a form of neo-colonialism that mirrors old imperialism. Yet, the core objectives remain the same. The only difference is that Trump and his lieutenants are using advanced military technology for extrajudicial operations and leveraging allied media outlets to manipulate global public opinion.

The proclaimed arguments for abducting Maduro are just fallacies. In other words, it is non-sensical to think that the current occupant of the White House was concerned about despotism, mismanagement and alleged drug trafficking by the Maduro government. Trump does not care at all about despotism and mismanagement anywhere in the world. He is, by his very nature, a dictator. For him, democracy is a joke.

The point is that Trump and American oil companies are smelling oil in Venezuela, which, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, has the world's largest proven crude reserves of approximately 303 billion barrels.

Trump shamelessly says we want to “run the country,” extract and sell Venezuelan oil. Such mentality shows no respect for national sovereignty, international law, Article 2 of the UN Charter, and other legally binding international conventions.

The abduction of Maduro and smearing remarks against certain other Latin American leaders fall within Trump’s 2025 national security strategy that should be called the Trump Doctrine, which he himself has called the “Donroe Doctrine”.

The 2025 Trump Doctrine is openly more vulgar and aggressive than the 1823 Monroe Doctrine. In his press conference on January 3 at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Trump said, “The Monroe Doctrine is a big deal, but we’ve superseded it by a lot, by a real lot.”

His chief diplomat, Marco Rubio, who is widely considered the mastermind behind his vicious plans, also said on January 4, “This is the Western Hemisphere. This is where we live — and we’re not going to allow the Western Hemisphere to be a base of operation for adversaries, competitors, and rivals of the United States.”

According to the adopted policies, the countries in Latin America have no right to regulate their ties with other countries in the world.

And most probably, Denmark has no right to tell Trump to “stop the threats” about Greenland.

The policy that Trump has adopted is setting a bad precedent. The world should not be surprised if a country, no matter what part of the world, attacks another country that is militarily less powerful.

Now the world has woken up to a new form of fascism in the form of the Trump Doctrine. Based on this doctrine, there is no difference between Latin America and Europe.

It is for this reason that Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has issued a dire warning about the future of Europe, saying the continent is “finished” without unity. Writing on social media on Monday, Tusk rightly said that Europe won’t be taken “seriously” if it is “weak and divided: neither enemy nor ally.”

If Trump goes ahead with his threat of annexing Greenland, then the entire Europe, and not just Denmark, will be humiliated.

The European Union, which has so far kowtowed to Trump’s policies, must wake up to the fact that he is now knocking on Europe's own door. The situation in Venezuela serves as a stark warning right before their eyes.