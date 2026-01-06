Report: EU civilian research aids Israeli arms industry

The EU has funneled millions of euros' worth of funding meant for civilian research programs to Israeli arms manufacturers and other military firms despite a ban on the funding of military and dual-use research, the Middle East Eye reported.

Public records show Israeli companies, central to Israel's military industry, have repeatedly participated in EU-backed research, including as part of the Horizon Europe and its predecessor Horizon 2020 programs.

Funding data reviewed by Middle East Eye shows that between 2014 and 2025, Horizon 2020 and Horizon Europe allocated nearly more than $15m to projects involving Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), a Israeli-owned military company and one of Israel’s largest weapons manufacturers.

IAI produces drones, missile systems and surveillance technology used in the genocide in Gaza and the occupation of the West Bank.

Since the mid-1980s, EU member states have pooled research funding in successive schemes, the most recent of which is Horizon Europe, which runs between 2021 and 2027 and has a budget of €800bn ($937bn).