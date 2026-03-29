Providing Postal Services to the Iranian People During Wartime

Iran Post, as a provider of physical communication infrastructure and services, stood by the dear people of Iran during the days of Ramadan and the war imposed by the U.S. and the Israeli Zionist regime. Our colleagues performed their duties in such a way that they truly shone during this difficult period.

Despite numerous challenges during this period—including the martyrdom of three of our postal staff and the destruction and damage to more than 50 post offices across the country due to airstrikes and bombings by fighter jets of the U.S. and the Israeli Zionist regime while services were being provided—the National Company of Iran Post nevertheless stood firmly alongside the people of Iran by developing infrastructures to support the digital economy sector.

Iran Post also sought to extend its service hours and respond to public inquiries by establishing communication platforms and strengthening call center and customer affairs operations. This enabled people to use the company’s new services for product reshipment (re‑forwarding) and address changes, preventing unnecessary travel across the city under hazardous wartime conditions. Citizens were therefore able to request the collection of their items by calling 193, after which our colleagues would handle the process.

During the period of Ramadan and the war, the Islamic Republic of Iran Post delivered more than 6 million postal parcels nationwide. Under these circumstances, we made every effort to maintain service stability as part of our social responsibility and our role in supporting small and medium‑sized enterprises (SMEs). We hope to continue fulfilling these duties with the utmost seriousness and commitment.