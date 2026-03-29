Mobarakeh Steel CEO condemns unlawful attack during US-Israeli war on Iran

TEHRAN- Dr. Saeed Zarandi, Chief Executive Officer of Mobarakeh Steel Group —the largest steel producer in West Asia and North Africa—has issued a statement to the international community and the global steel industry condemning the unlawful attack on the Group's facilities during the recent US-Israeli war on Iran.

The attack resulted in casualties and damage to critical infrastructure. Dr. Zarandi emphasized that such strikes on civilian industrial assets contradict international norms and called on global institutions to protect foundational industries and support those affected.

The following is the text of the statement:

“In the name of sustainable development, industrial peace, and shared human responsibility

Distinguished members of the international community, specialized organizations, global steel associations, and all stakeholders of the iron and steel industry around the world,

It is with deep regret that we inform the international community that Mobarakeh Steel Group has recently been subjected to an unlawful attack lacking any humanitarian or industrial justification.

As the largest steel producer in the West Asia and North Africa, a long-standing member of international organizations such as the World Steel Association, and a recipient of numerous international awards and certifications in sustainable development and social responsibility, Mobarakeh Steel Group represents one of the key pillars of economic and environmentally sustainable development.

This attack occurred despite prior public statements by the President of the United States of America indicating that power plants and civilian infrastructure in Iran would not be targeted. This action, in addition to damaging critical and vital infrastructure and disrupting production processes, tragically resulted in the loss of life and injuries among several of our dedicated colleagues and employees—individuals who represented invaluable human capital and were essential pillars of the nation’s industrial development and production cycle. This loss has deeply saddened the Mobarakeh Steel community and the families of these colleagues.

This incident stands in clear contradiction to internationally recognized principles regarding the protection of civilian and industrial infrastructure. Attacks on foundational industries constitute destructive acts that run counter to the spirit of global cooperation, international efforts toward sustainable development, and the established norms for safeguarding vital infrastructure.

The steel industry is not only the backbone of economic development but also a cornerstone in shaping a sustainable, cohesive, and livable future for present and future generations.

Industrial complexes such as Mobarakeh Steel Group sustain economic and social activity across the entire industrial value chain and the surrounding community—from generating extensive employment and supplying raw materials for key industries to producing steel sheets and products used in household appliances, water transmission pipelines, infrastructure projects, and many other products that form the foundations of everyday life. This vital role, alongside advancing technical knowledge, reducing regional disparities, and actively participating in environmental initiatives and social responsibility programs, has firmly established the steel industry as one of the essential pillars of societal progress and prosperity.

Actions that target this dynamic ecosystem directly threaten the economic and social future of millions of people and undermine the reliability of the global steel supply chain. Such attacks contradict the fundamental principles of sustainable development—including environmental sustainability, economic resilience, social security, and the protection of civilian infrastructure—and undermine the environment of international industrial cooperation.

In this regard, we respectfully call upon all international institutions, global steel associations, specialized organizations, and our industrial partners to:

• Emphasize the importance of protecting civilian industrial infrastructure in all regions of the world.

• Warn about the destructive impacts of such actions on the future of regional and global economies.

• Propose and strengthen frameworks aimed at enhancing industrial security and the resilience of supply chains.

• Stand alongside affected industries and support their efforts to rebuild and return to full production.

Despite the damages incurred, Mobarakeh Steel Group remains firmly committed to its responsibilities toward sustainable development, social responsibility, environmental protection, the advancement of green technologies, and the continuation of international industrial cooperation. Relying on our skilled human resources, extensive technical capacities, and the support of the global industrial community, we will continue the path of recovery, strengthening resilience, and enhancing safety standards with strong determination.

We sincerely appreciate all colleagues, associations, companies, and international institutions that have expressed solidarity, empathy, and support during these difficult days. We hope that through adherence to the principles of industrial ethics and global cooperation, the international community can ensure that such incidents, which threaten the foundations of sustainable human development, will not recur.”