16th Persian Gulf International Art & Culture Festival kicks off 

TEHRAN – The 16th Persian Gulf International Art & Culture Festival was launched in Minab and Bandar Abbas counties as well as Hormuz and Bu Musa islands on Wednesday.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Farkhondeh Jalali, Director General of Culture and Islamic Guidance Office of Hormozgan Province, explained the programs of the festival, announcing that for the first time this year, Minab has been selected as one of the main venues for the event, ILNA reported.

Emphasizing the importance of preserving the historical identity of the Persian Gulf, she stated: “This festival is an annual opportunity to revisit the cultural, artistic, and historical capacities of this valuable body of water. This year, it will be held with a broader and more diverse approach.”

She congratulated the public on the National Persian Gulf Day (April 30), highlighting the key role of media and artists in safeguarding the national and cultural identity of Iran.

“Today, more than ever before, the name of the Persian Gulf stands as a firmly established historical and identity symbol on the global stage, a result strongly supported by media and cultural efforts,” she added.

Jalali reported that 277 works were submitted to the Persian Gulf Screenwriting Festival, with 31 coming from Hormozgan Province. Likewise, for the Persian Gulf Book of the Year, 184 works were received, 140 from Hormozgan and 44 focused specifically on the Persian Gulf.

She further announced plans to hold specialized academic and research meetings with domestic and international scholars, focusing on the history, culture, and identity of the Persian Gulf, aiming to enrich academic content in this field.

She revealed that two new books related to the Persian Gulf are in the final stages of publication. One examines Britain’s presence in the Persian Gulf, and the other explores the folk culture of Hormozgan; both are set to be unveiled during the festival.

The festival’s cultural programs will begin with a night of poetry featuring Hormozgan poets, followed by events on Hormuz Island, including environmental art installations, poster exhibitions, flag-raising ceremonies, and a fishing boat parade.

Continuing the celebrations, Minab will host the special event for National Persian Gulf Day, during which tributes will be paid to student martyrs and several artistic and cultural works will be unveiled.

Jalali also mentioned the design and release of a commemorative postage stamp honoring Minab’s student martyrs: “Coordination has been made with the national post company, and a design call will soon be announced so that artists from the province can submit their works.”

Finally, she announced the addition of several new specialized festivals to the Persian Gulf event lineup, including the Persian Gulf Oud Players Festival, Resistance Photography and Poster Festival, Monologue Theater Festival, Coastal Music Festival, and Environmental Arts Festival, all to be held throughout the year.

In conclusion, Jalali stressed that the Persian Gulf Art & Culture Festival is not merely a commemorative event, but rather a platform for ongoing cultural and artistic creation and for strengthening the historical and identity memory of the people toward the Persian Gulf.

SS/SAB

