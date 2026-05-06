The death of Washington’s Dimona omertà and the return of JFK’s ghost

TEHRAN — For more than half a century, Washington played its part in a carefully staged omission: Israel's nuclear weapons were never to be officially named. On May 4, it became obvious that the script has been torn up.

A cohort of 30 House Democrats, led by Representative Joaquin Castro, sent Secretary of State Marco Rubio a letter that does what no congressional faction has ever dared.

It demands the Trump administration publicly acknowledge Israel's undeclared nuclear arsenal and deliver a detailed accounting of its warheads, its plutonium production at Dimona, its delivery systems, and the red lines that could trigger their use. The lawmakers gave Rubio until May 18.

The end of a political taboo

Avner Cohen, who has spent decades documenting Israel's nuclear history, saw the shift clearly. "This is something that people did not dare do before," he told the Washington Post, a quiet acknowledgment that the old rules of omission no longer hold.

He was describing a silence that has lasted longer than most Americans have been alive, a silence formalized in September 1969 when Richard Nixon and Golda Meir struck their infamous pact: Israel would not test, declare, or threaten its arsenal, and in return, the U.S. would shield it from all international scrutiny.

Every president since, Democrat and Republican alike, has honored that abominable arrangement with private letters, secret pledges, and public lies.

What brought the political landscape to this boiling point has been the world's witness to Israel's genocidal devastation of Gaza and its central role in the two illegal campaigns of aggression against Iran alongside the U.S.

The letter arrives in a political landscape that would have been unimaginable even five years ago.

Pew Research now records that 80 percent of Democrats hold an unfavorable view of Israel, nearly double the figure from 2022. Last month, 40 Senate Democrats voted to block weapons transfers to Tel Aviv, an act of defiance that previous Congresses would have deemed career suicide.

Castro summed up the absurdity that finally broke the dam: "We are, in the fullest sense, fighting this war side by side with a country whose potential nuclear weapons program the United States government officially refuses to acknowledge."

When he asked the State Department's top arms control official in March to describe Israel's nuclear capability, Thomas DiNanno replied with the zombie mantra of half a century: "I can't comment on that specific question."

The lawmakers demand answers because the fiction is no longer sustainable, and the cost of maintaining it has been measured in mass graves.

The ghost of JFK

Now, maybe for the first time since John F. Kennedy asked it and may have paid with his life, some people in Washington are finally voicing the question again: what exactly is the U.S. protecting, and for whose benefit?

Kennedy insisted on inspections at Dimona and warned David Ben-Gurion that American support depended on nuclear transparency.

Many scholars and investigators believe that refusal to acquiesce to Israel's clandestine program, documented in his urgent letters to Ben-Gurion, was a key reason that made him a target.

That suspicion is powerfully reinforced by Lyndon Johnson's immediate reversal of Kennedy's policy and his reported order to the CIA to bury the matter, a deliberate erasure that imposed the silence Washington has kept ever since.

CIA counterintelligence chief James Jesus Angleton, who served as the agency's secret liaison to Mossad and Shin Bet, played a key role in concealing the Dimona nuclear program, later committing perjury and obstructing the JFK assassination investigation.

And it was Jack Ruby, born Jacob Rubinstein, a gangster with ties to the Zionist paramilitary Irgun who reportedly told his rabbi he "did it for the Jewish people," who silenced the patsy Lee Harvey Oswald before he could testify.

Built and hidden by the West

Israel did not acquire the bomb through genius or desperation. It was gifted the bomb.

In 1957, France secretly agreed to supply a nuclear reactor, uranium, and an underground plutonium reprocessing plant at Dimona in the Negev Desert, all under the ludicrous cover of "peaceful purposes."

When the so-called inspectors arrived from the U.S., they were met with false walls, hidden elevators, and elaborate camouflage.

A major 2026 Haaretz investigation revealed that West Germany covertly financed the bulk of the nefarious Dimona project, channeling nearly two billion marks through secret loans later converted into outright grants.

Norway shipped 20 metric tons of heavy water. Britain contributed lithium-6 for thermonuclear warheads. Washington provided bomber guidance systems, in addition to other assistance.

Years later, Berlin delivered Dolphin-class submarines capable of launching nuclear-armed cruise missiles from any ocean. Together, this consortium built the Middle East's only nuclear weapons state while lecturing others about nonproliferation.

The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute currently estimates Israel's arsenal at 90 warheads, with fissile material stockpiled for up to 200 more. The Nuclear Threat Initiative calculates that Israel's plutonium reserves, between 750 and 1110 kilograms, could yield as many as 277 weapons.

Israel now commands a full nuclear triad: land-based Jericho III intercontinental missiles with a range covering the region and beyond, nuclear-capable aircraft, and those German-supplied submarines, which give Tel Aviv a second-strike capability from any body of water on the planet. Additionally, the Dimona reactor is reportedly undergoing active modernization.

The Samson Option

This is where the arrangement reveals its true psychopathy. Investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, in his 1991 book The Samson Option, documented Israel's nuclear doctrine.

The name comes from the biblical figure who pulled down a Philistine temple, crushing himself along with his enemies.

Applied to Israeli military strategy, the supposed Samson Doctrine means that if Israel faces what it deems existential destruction, it will launch every nuclear weapon in its possession in a retaliatory spasm, regardless of the global consequences. This is a threat to incinerate the region and hold the world hostage to a single genocidal regime's survival.

Hersh traced how successive American administrations, beginning with Eisenhower, practiced a policy of "willful ignorance," actively suppressing intelligence about Israel's nuclear progress. He documented how pro-Israel lobbying groups created a political climate in which silence was richly rewarded and candor ruthlessly punished.

He revealed the case of Jonathan Pollard, the ex-U.S. Navy analyst convicted of spying for Israel in the 1980s, who now lives in Israel, supports the ethnic cleansing of Palestinians, and has recently announced his candidacy for the Knesset.

Hersh also reported that Prime Minister Yitzhak Shamir then traded some of that stolen American intelligence to the Soviet Union.

The price of honesty was illustrated by Mordechai Vanunu, the Dimona technician who in 1986 gave the London Sunday Times photographs and testimony proving what the world already knew. The Mossad lured him to Rome with a female agent, drugged him, kidnapped him, and smuggled him back to Israel, where a secret court sentenced him to 18 years in prison, 11 of them in solitary confinement. The West's so-called human rights champions said little.

The mask slips

The pretense of ambiguity collapsed from within on November 5, 2023, less than a month after Operation Al-Aqsa Flood, when Israeli Heritage Minister Amichay Eliyahu told Kol Barama radio that dropping a nuclear bomb on Gaza was "one option." Pressed on whether he meant an atomic strike "to kill everyone," he claimed that this, too, remained on the table.

Netanyahu's office suspended him but refused to fire him. The Arab League declared that Eliyahu had confirmed Israel's nuclear possession and exposed "the Israelis' abhorrent racist view towards the Palestinian people." Saudi Arabia, which was deeply involved in talks to join the "Abraham Accords" before the October 7 operation, condemned the failure to dismiss him outright as reflecting "the height of disdain for all human, moral, religious and legal standards."

The mask had fallen away, and behind it was a genocidal calculus that the West had spent decades helping to hide.

Gargantuan hypocrisy

The glaring double standard is a monument to Western corruption. For over 20 years, Iran's civilian nuclear program has been subjected to relentless sanctions, covert sabotage, suspicious IAEA inspections, and illegal strikes.

Iran has remained a signatory to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty. The martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution issued a religious decree forbidding nuclear weapons. American intelligence agencies have consistently assessed that Tehran is not building a bomb. Yet Iran's program remains the Western world's pretext for crisis and warmongering.

Israel, by contrast, is one of only five nations refusing to sign the NPT. When asked about Israel's arsenal, the IAEA shrugs.

In June 2025, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi presented a resolution raising ambiguous concerns about Iran. Within 24 hours, Israeli warplanes bombed Iranian nuclear facilities at Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordow, explicitly citing the IAEA resolution as justification.

In April 2026, the UN General Assembly voted 149 to 6 to demand Israel renounce its nuclear weapons and join the NPT. Only the United States, Israel, and four small Pacific island states voted no. UN Security Council Resolution 487, adopted in 1981 after Israel bombed Iraq's Osirak reactor, has called on Israel for over four decades to place its nuclear facilities under IAEA safeguards. Israel has ignored it with total impunity.