TEHRAN — When asked recently about the ethical implications of political insiders gambling on war outcomes via prediction markets, Trump’s response was as blunt as it was unsurprisingly nihilistic: “The world is a casino. It is what it is.”

America’s corruption metastasis has become a governing system, one that rewards those who can shape the rules, monetize war, and turn public office into private leverage. What looks legal on paper is often simply corruption that has been written into law, normalized by institutions, and protected by wealth. That is why the U.S. today appears like a casino operated on behalf of the already rich.

A system built to excuse itself

The traditional image of corruption is crude: a bribe, a favor, a sealed envelope. The American version is predominantly elegant, professionalized, and shielded from the reach of the law.

It works through tax carve-outs, campaign donations, fake charities, military-intelligence-complex cutouts, regulatory capture, revolving doors, and laws drafted by the same interests that later benefit from them. The result is a perpetual motion machine for upward redistribution to the most corrupt.

The numbers are severe. Federal Reserve data for late 2025 showed the top 10 percent of American households holding roughly $119 trillion in wealth, nearly 70 percent of the total, while the bottom 50 percent held only about $5 trillion combined. The top 0.1 percent, around 136,000 households, controlled about $25 trillion on their own.

Lobbying, dark money, and the revolving door help explain why. Public power is continuously converted into private advantage through agencies and legislatures that are too often staffed by the industries they regulate. In practice, campaign “donations” become a legal form of bribery.

That is why the core issue is not whether corruption is legal or illegal. It is whether the law itself has been colonized. In the United States, too often it has. The result is a political order where the wealthy rarely need to break the rules, because they have already rewritten them. And once that happens, corruption is no longer an exception to the system. It is the system.

The Trump family model

No recent political family has made corruption more visible than the Trumps. Their wealth has not only survived the presidency; it has expanded through it.

Crypto ventures, branded tokens, foreign partnerships, and high-level contacts have turned the presidency into a platform for monetization.

World Liberty Financial is the clearest symbol of that fusion. The Trump-linked crypto firm has been tied to large token sales and foreign-facing deals, including a January 2026 memorandum involving Pakistan and the integration of its USD1 stablecoin into payment infrastructure.

The agreement involved Zach Witkoff, the son of Trump’s special envoy, which deepened concerns that diplomacy, family business, and finance had become one continuous enterprise.

Money from the UAE’s corrupt pro-Israel Bin Zayed family also entered the picture through a major stake in the firm, strengthening the impression that access to the administration is available to the highest bidder.

The pattern extends beyond crypto. Jared Kushner’s business ties with Arab countries in the Persian Gulf, Trump-branded projects pitched by foreign investors, and the family’s growing exposure to military and technology ventures all point in the same direction. The ethical structure is obvious: policy creates value, and that value flows back to the network around power.

War is a racket

The war on Iran has exposed another layer of the system. War generates tradable information, market volatility, and procurement windfalls.

There have been suspicious oil-market trades placed shortly before major announcements. The pattern is hard to ignore: large bets against oil prices, timed minutes or hours before ceasefires, delays, and public statements that moved the market.

This is corruption in a more modern form. When the White House treats the world as a casino, the people best positioned to win are those already closest to the table.

Military contractors benefit just as much. Lockheed Martin’s leadership has described the current environment as a “golden opportunity,” and the company is enjoying a surge of replenishment contracts as U.S. missile stocks are consumed in the U.S.-Israeli campaign of aggression.

The military-industrial complex has long profited from war, but now the enrichment is less disguised. War becomes a demand. Demand becomes contracts. Contracts become political contributions. The circle closes.

‘Operation Fauxios’

Labelled “Operation Fauxios” by Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, this machinery of deception is as sophisticated as it is cynical.

At its center stands Barak Ravid, an Axios correspondent whose pedigree in Israel’s Unit 8200 signal intelligence serves as the perfect foundation for his current role: a high-fidelity conduit for psychological warfare and market manipulation.

Ravid is systematically propped up by the U.S. and Israel, who feed him a steady diet of genuine “breaking news” and exclusive scoops.

This is a deliberate cultivation of a veneer of proximity. By ensuring Ravid is the first to report on legitimate developments, his handlers build a brand of reliability that makes his eventual poison pills, the deceptive leaks and outright lies, far more lethal and believable to the public and the markets.

The utility of this arrangement was on full display following the U.S. military strike on Iran’s B-1 bridge. Ravid functioned as a literal conveyor belt for his handlers, laundering a narrative of “military necessity” and “missile transport” that was a total fabrication, designed to mask the deliberate destruction of civilian infrastructure that was not even functional. Ravid publishes whatever he is told without an ounce of responsibility, regardless of how quickly the claims collapse under the weight of evidence.

War is now mediated through information systems as much as through munitions. In this environment, the moral distinction between reporting and market manipulation has vanished.

What remains is an insider trading ring where a “former” Israeli intelligence officer serves as the bridge between military aggression and the financial speculators who convert human instability into private income.

The dealer is stacking the deck in a casino where the house never loses, leaving the rest of the world to foot the bill for a game they were never invited to play, no matter the human or economic wreckage left in its wake.