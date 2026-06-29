Pezeshkian meets Grand Ayatollahs in Qom

TEHRAN – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian traveled to the holy city of Qom for a series of meetings with the leading Shiite clerics, during which he discussed the government's domestic agenda, regional developments, and the latest diplomatic achievements, including the planned release of $6 billion of Iran's frozen assets held in Qatar.

During his visit, the president held separate meetings with Ayatollah Alavi Boroujerdi, Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Saeedi, the custodian of the Holy Shrine of Hazrat Masoumeh (SA) and the Leader's representative in Qom Province, Grand Ayatollah Ja'far Sobhani, Grand Ayatollah Karim Jafar Karimi Jahromi, Grand Ayatollah Hossein Nouri Hamedani, and Grand Ayatollah Mousa Shobeiri Zanjani.

Speaking during his meeting with Grand Ayatollah Shobeiri Zanjani, Pezeshkian announced that $6 billion of Iran's frozen assets currently held in Qatar will be released and transferred to Iran under recently agreed arrangements.

The president said the funds represent half of the approximately $12 billion in Iranian assets currently frozen in Qatar, adding that negotiations are continuing to secure the release of the remaining balance.

Pezeshkian described the asset transfer as one of the key outcomes of the recently signed Pakistan-mediated memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Iran and the United States, calling the agreement 'a significant diplomatic achievement.' He said the understanding also includes the lifting of sanctions targeting Iran's oil and petrochemical sectors.

The president praised the Iranian people for 'their resilience in the face of external pressure and recent military aggression,' saying national unity had prevented Iran's adversaries from achieving their objectives despite the loss of senior officials, military commanders, prominent figures, and students during the conflict.

He accused the United States and Israel of attempting to weaken Iran through economic pressure and attacks on critical infrastructure—including gas production facilities, steel plants, petrochemical complexes, and the country's oil exports—but said those efforts had failed because of public solidarity and coordinated action by the government and the armed forces.

Reaffirming Tehran's longstanding position on its nuclear program, Pezeshkian said Iran remains committed to the peaceful development of nuclear technology within its declared policies and reiterated that the country is not seeking nuclear weapons.

The president also said the government is simultaneously pursuing post-war reconstruction while expanding social welfare measures.

Throughout his meetings with the grand ayatollahs, Pezeshkian briefed them on the latest developments in the country's governance, the government's economic and reconstruction programs, diplomatic efforts, and the overall state of national affairs, while exchanging views on issues of public interest and receiving their guidance and recommendations.