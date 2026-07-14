Restoration work resumes at Persepolis after funding allocated

TEHRAN - Restoration workshops have resumed operations at the UNESCO-listed Persepolis complex after funds were allocated for conservation work, the site’s director said.

On Tuesday, Mohammad-Javad Jafari announced that three restoration workshops are currently active at the Persepolis complex, located at Naqsh-e Rostam, the Tachara Palace, and the museum storage facility.

Jafari said the necessary budget for restoration activities had been released, but the funding remained limited. "The allocated funds are not sufficient to carry out all the measures we are concerned about implementing, but they are enough to address the most urgent restoration needs," he said.

He also said a project to change the tourist route through the Persepolis archaeological site had not yet been completed. The project was delayed last year due to the outbreak of war, which interrupted its implementation.

Persepolis was the ceremonial capital of the Achaemenid Empire and is considered one of the most significant architectural achievements of the ancient world. Built about 2,500 years ago, the site contains palatial complexes, stone columns and bas-reliefs that demonstrate advanced stone-carving techniques.

The site was inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List in 1979 and includes major structures such as the Apadana Palace and the Throne Hall, which reflect the political and artistic achievements of the Achaemenid period.

AM