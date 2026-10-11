Iranian crafter named Asia-Pacific’s top master of wood arts

TEHRAN – Iranian artist and sculptor Mohammad-Ali Vadood has been named the Top Master of Wood Arts in Asia and the Pacific at the 2025 China Asia-Pacific Furniture and Woodworking Industry Forum (CAPFA), according to Iran’s Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.

The title was awarded following Vadood’s nomination by Iran’s Federation of Wood Industries, Furniture and Interior Architecture and an assessment of his professional background and artistic works, the ministry’s news outlet, Miras-e Arya, reported.

Vadood has previously received international recognition for his work. In 2021, he won a bronze award at Italy’s A’ Design Award competition for his piece “One Thousand and One Nights.”

Much of his artistic practice focuses on exploring the visual potential of wood and creatively incorporating wood fragments and offcuts into his works.

AM