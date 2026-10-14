Iran, Azerbaijan seek to turn bilateral agreements into concrete action

TEHRAN — Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan are seeking to translate bilateral agreements into practical measures to expand passenger and commercial traffic, improve border cooperation and strengthen coordination in disaster prevention and response, following a visit to Baku by Iranian Interior Minister Eskandar Momeni.

The one-day visit brought Momeni into talks with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and senior officials responsible for interior affairs and emergencies. Discussions focused on implementing agreements reached by the two countries’ presidents and identifying practical ways to deepen cooperation between the neighboring countries.

Expanding passenger and commercial movements and strengthening joint efforts to prevent and respond to emergencies and disasters were among the principal outcomes of the talks.

The visit also highlighted the role of provincial diplomacy, with the governors of Iran’s Gilan and Ardabil provinces presenting proposals and practical recommendations for expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan.

Momeni had traveled to Baku on October 12 at the head of an Iranian delegation. In an interview with Azerbaijan’s Trend news agency, the minister emphasized the importance of implementing existing agreements and said the two sides had agreed to establish joint working groups to follow up on bilateral commitments and address issues of mutual interest.

From political agreements to practical cooperation

During his meeting with Aliyev, Momeni followed up on agreements reached between the presidents of Iran and Azerbaijan, seeking to advance their implementation through closer coordination between the two governments.

The discussions reflected a shared interest in strengthening cooperation at international, regional, national and border levels. Economic and trade relations, security and border management featured prominently in the agenda, alongside cooperation between the two countries’ interior ministries.

In his interview with Trend, Momeni described relations between Tehran and Baku as rooted in shared history, culture, religion and social interests. He said these common bonds provided a solid foundation for further developing bilateral ties.

The minister also noted that relations had moved in a positive direction over the preceding two years, citing constructive engagement between the two presidents as an important factor in advancing cooperation. He described the talks in Baku as constructive and stressed that the implementation of agreements, rather than the conclusion of additional commitments alone, was a key objective of the visit.

The planned joint working groups are intended to provide a mechanism for following up on commitments, addressing outstanding issues, and identifying further opportunities for cooperation.

Passenger traffic, trade and border management

Facilitating passenger and commercial traffic was among the central priorities discussed during Momeni’s visit. Closer coordination between border authorities and relevant government agencies could help improve cross-border movement and support economic and commercial exchanges between the two countries.

The talks with Azerbaijan’s minister responsible for emergencies also addressed security and border cooperation, alongside efforts to improve the prevention of and response to disasters and emergencies.

These areas of cooperation fall within the responsibilities of the two countries’ interior ministries and have direct implications for border communities, travelers, businesses and the management of cross-border emergencies.

The discussions also underscored the importance of maintaining coordination at several levels of government. While presidential agreements establish the political direction of bilateral relations, their implementation depends on practical arrangements among ministries, border authorities and provincial administrations.

Provincial diplomacy opens additional avenues

The participation of the governors of Gilan and Ardabil added a regional dimension to the visit.

The two governors presented proposals and operational recommendations aimed at expanding cooperation with Azerbaijan, highlighting the potential contribution of provincial authorities to advancing bilateral ties.

Regional engagement can complement national-level agreements by identifying practical areas for cooperation and facilitating coordination between local administrations. In this context, provincial diplomacy was presented as an additional channel for translating political commitments into concrete initiatives.

For Iran and Azerbaijan, closer engagement between provincial authorities and central government institutions offers a way to pursue cooperation across multiple levels while maintaining coordination with national priorities.

A focus on implementation

Momeni’s visit comes as Tehran and Baku seek to consolidate bilateral relations through more systematic follow-up on existing agreements.

The Iranian interior minister’s remarks to Trend, as reported by Tehran Times, placed particular emphasis on the implementation of commitments and the establishment of joint working groups. The discussions in Baku also highlighted the importance of economic and trade cooperation, border management, passenger movements and disaster response.

The immediate significance of the visit lies in its focus on practical implementation. Expanding cooperation will require the relevant institutions on both sides to follow up on the proposals discussed, coordinate their responsibilities and develop workable arrangements in areas of mutual interest.

By combining high-level political consultations with ministerial coordination and provincial engagement, Iran and Azerbaijan are seeking to give their bilateral agreements a more practical dimension and strengthen cooperation between the two neighboring countries.