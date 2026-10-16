Tehran hosts 8th national conference on soil conservation and watershed management

TEHRAN – Tehran played host to the 8th national conference on soil conservation and watershed management on October 13 and 14, under the theme ‘successful experiences, national and international lessons learned’.

The conference was hosted by the International Center for Integrated Management of Watershed and Bio-Resources in Arid and Semi-Arid Regions (ICIMWB), as one of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) category 2 centers in the field of water and natural sciences, the Agricultural Research, Education, and Extension Organization, and Iran’s National Commission for UNESCO.

Bringing together researchers, experts, executive managers, and representatives from national and international institutions, the 8th conference served as a platform for the exchange of knowledge and experience, and the enhancement of collaborations for the conservation of fundamental resources and the sustainable management of watersheds.

Addressing the event, Secretary-General of Iran’s National Commission for UNESCO Hassan Fartousi, highlighted the protection of water and soil as the fundamental requirement for food security and sustainable development.

Referring to challenges such as water scarcity, soil erosion, drought, and land degradation, the official emphasized the importance of integrated watershed management and the use of scientific and interdisciplinary approaches.

The conservation of natural resources needs to be integrated into the country’s development plan. The realization of the goal requires connecting research, policymaking, and practical implementation, as well as promoting the participation of responsible agencies and local communities, he noted.

For his part, Levan Bouadze, the newly appointed Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP) in Iran, said soil erosion and land degradation are among the major environmental challenges whose consequences extend beyond the natural environment, affecting the economic and social well-being of human societies.

Highlighting that soil health and food security are interconnected, the official said that the loss of soil resources not only threatens food security, but also impacts the livelihood of local communities and the sustainability of ecosystems.

The official called for enhancing management capacities and utilizing scientific knowledge to identify natural hazards and mitigate the vulnerability of ecosystems.

Referring to the UNDP’s cooperation with Iranian institutions, the official said the implementation of joint projects aimed at protecting natural resources and combating land degradation provides a great opportunity for the exchange of expertise and the development of practical solutions.

The official went on to say that researchers and scientists can facilitate precise decision-making by generating knowledge and providing scientific solutions, while the government can translate these findings into actionable plans and measures.

MT/MG