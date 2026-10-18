Crafting and playing the oud: A living musical heritage in Iran

TEHRAN – With its resonant melodies and distinctive pear-shaped body, the oud has long been part of the musical traditions of Iran and the wider West Aisa. Its craftsmanship and performance, sustained through generations of makers and musicians, received international recognition in 2022 when Iran and Syria jointly inscribed the tradition on UNESCO’s Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The inscription was approved during the 17th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, held in Rabat, Morocco, from Nov. 28 to Dec. 3, 2022. At the time, the addition brought the number of Iran’s inscribed intangible cultural heritage elements to 18.

The oud is a lute-like string instrument known for its warm, expressive sound. Musicians play it by resting the instrument on their leg, fingering the strings with one hand and plucking them with the other. Its ability to produce rich melodic and harmonic tones makes it suitable for solo performances as well as ensembles accompanying traditional songs and dances.

Crafting an oud requires patience and specialized woodworking skills. Its most distinctive component is a pear-shaped sound box, commonly made of walnut wood, which plays a central role in shaping the instrument’s resonance. According to the traditional methods described in Iran’s nomination, making an oud can take about 25 days, including stages of wood preparation and treatment. Water and steam are used to improve the wood’s durability and workability.

A typical oud has five pairs of strings, although some versions include a sixth string. Variations in construction and stringing allow musicians to produce a broad range of tones and adapt the instrument to different musical styles.

Beyond its physical form, the oud represents a body of knowledge encompassing material selection, woodworking, instrument construction and musical performance. Its historical presence is reflected in artistic depictions, literary works and miniature paintings, offering evidence of its place in the region’s cultural memory.

In southern Iran, the instrument and related musical traditions have particular significance among some Arab and Bakhtiari communities, especially in Khuzestan, Bushehr and Hormozgan provinces. Oud music is also practiced and appreciated in other parts of the country, including Tehran, Kurdistan, Shiraz, Isfahan and Khorasan.

The tradition continues through formal education and apprenticeship. Music schools, art centres, colleges and universities teach oud performance, while experienced musicians pass on their knowledge through direct instruction. Oud making, traditionally practiced predominantly by men, has also attracted increasing numbers of women, broadening participation in the craft.

Iran included the tradition on its National Heritage List in 2018, before submitting the multinational nomination with Syria for UNESCO recognition.

The inscription adds to Iran’s extensive record of intangible cultural heritage, which includes the Radif of Iranian music, the music of the Bakhshis of Khorasan, the art of crafting and playing the kamantcheh, traditional dotar craftsmanship, carpet weaving, Ta’zieh, Naqqali storytelling and the art of miniature.

The joint recognition of oud craftsmanship and performance highlights the importance of safeguarding living traditions that transcend national borders. Their continuity depends not only on preserving techniques and instruments but also on ensuring that the knowledge, music and cultural practices associated with them remain part of everyday life for future generations.

AM