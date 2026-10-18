Royan Intl. Twin Congress slated for September 2027

TEHRAN – Tehran will play host to the Royan International Twin Congress, including the 28th Congress on Reproductive Biomedicine, the 23rd Congress on Stem Cell Biology and Technology, and the 22nd seminar on Nursery and Midwifery, from September 1-3, 2027.

The three-day event aims to exchange knowledge and expertise, showcase the latest research achievements and novel technologies, and bolster interactions among researchers and experts, and lay the basis for scientific cooperation at national and international levels. The first two congresses will be held in English, and the last one in Persian, IRNA reported.

Over the past two decades, Royan International Twin Congress has provided an opportunity to display scientific findings, becoming a platform for the establishment of professional collaborations and the expansion of research cooperation among domestic and international researchers.

Faculty members, researchers, healthcare professionals, and students are invited to submit their scientific abstracts. The deadline for the submission of abstracts of the articles to the upcoming Royan International Twin Congress is April 20, 2027.

In 2026, a total of 447 articles out of 589 submitted articles were accepted to be presented, including 197 posters and 7 articles in the Reproductive Biomedicine Congress, 186 posters and nine articles in the Stem Cell Biology and Technology Congress, and 45 posters and three lectures in the Nursery and Midwifery Seminar.

The 27th Congress on Reproductive Biomedicine hosted 31 lecturers, including eight from England, Australia, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Germany, and Switzerland, who attended the event online. Out of 34 lecturers addressing the 22nd Congress on Stem Cell Biology and Technology, 14 were from Turkey, Russia, Malaysia, Canada, the US, and the Netherlands. Moreover, 19 Iranian scholars delivered lectures at the 21st seminar on Nursery and Midwifery.

Royan Institute

Royan Institute was established in 1991 by the late Dr. Saeid Kazemi Ashtiani and a group of researchers and physicians at the Iran University of Medical Sciences of the Academic Center for Education, Culture, and Research (ACECR) as an outpatient surgery center to provide medical services to infertile couples, as well as research and training in reproductive sciences.

Reproductive Biomedicine and Stem Cells Biology and Technology has been demonstrated to be one of the most successful experiences of scientific gathering in Iran and West Asia since 2000.

In 2002, the research fields at Royan Institute also extended into stem cell studies. Afterward, the research findings were adjusted for application in regenerative medicine and cell therapy approaches. After three decades, the Royan Institute focuses on increasing the success rate of infertility treatment alongside embryo health and the level of public health through cell therapy clinical services.

During these twenty years of active involvement in sharing and exchanging scientific knowledge and expertise with renowned scientific institutes and scientists, the Royan Congress has helped to form many shared scientific projects and exchanges.

MT/MG