Iran envoy in Baghdad: Security of Iran-Iraq borders is Tehran's red line

TEHRAN – Iranian Ambassador to Iraq Mohammad Kazem Al-e Sadegh said the security of the shared borders is a red line for the Islamic Republic of Iran and a vital necessity for the stability and development of the entire region, including Iraq's Kurdistan Region.

"Our borders must be borders of peace, friendship, trade and prosperity for the people on both sides, not a place for the movement of separatist, terrorist groups or elements affiliated with hostile foreign services," Al-e Sadegh said.

On signed documents, memoranda of understanding and agreements, the ambassador assured the peoples of Iraq and Iran and the media that the deals have not remained merely on paper.

"We believe the strong political will of the leaders of the two countries is the main driving force for implementing and operationalizing each and every one of these agreements," he added.

He said the will of the senior officials of both countries is that third-party pressures should not be allowed to negatively affect pilgrims' travel and the deep ties between the two nations.

"We hope that with continued technical and legal coordination between the civil aviation organizations of the two countries, we will soon witness a full return of flights to normal and even an increase in flight capacities for busy pilgrimage periods," he stated.

