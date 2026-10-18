Iran to answer 'mother of all bombs' with 'father of bombs': senior IRGC commander

TEHRAN – Deputy Coordinator of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Naqdi, has warned the United States against any military miscalculation against Iran, saying Tehran would respond to Washington's "mother of all bombs" with the "father of bombs."

Speaking on Sunday afternoon at the "Self-Sacrificers for Iran" rally in Sari, Naqdi was referring to recent threats by US President Donald Trump to use the GBU-43/B massive ordnance, widely known as the mother of all bombs, against Iran.

"If you make a wrong move, we will come for you with the father of bombs, and all your assets will be at risk," Naqdi said.

He described Trump's remarks as a sign of fatigue and depleted patience in confronting a nation that resists pressure, arguing that the threats reflect the difficulty of dealing with Iran.

Criticizing the threats to use heavy bombs, Naqdi said the enemy had already used heavy weaponry in the past, but those actions had failed to achieve US objectives. He also claimed that parts of the technology used in some of the weapons deployed against Iran are now in the hands of Iranian forces and are under examination.

Warning of the consequences of any military action, he said any miscalculation and escalation could jeopardize the security of US investments and economic activities in the region, including American technology, artificial intelligence and oil companies operating in the region.

On Iran's deterrent power, Naqdi said the country's defense capability in land and naval domains is not limited to military hardware alone, stressing that the will of a people who stand to defend their land is a key element of that power.

"The enemy may be able to take certain actions, but the fundamental question is whether it can achieve its goals. Our defensive readiness and the will of the Iranian people have complicated the enemy's calculations," he said.

He added that US military movements in the region have been affected by Iran's defense capabilities.

Naqdi said such threats may pursue different objectives, including creating division among the people, weakening the resolve of officials and reducing the readiness of the Armed Forces. He stressed the need to preserve national unity, stay vigilant against psychological warfare, and prevent internal disputes.

Maintaining the country's defense preparedness, solidarity between the people and officials, and cohesion of the Armed Forces play a decisive role in countering foreign threats, he said, adding that threats should not cause any doubt in defending national interests.

