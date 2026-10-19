Iran, Greece reaffirm interest in expanding cultural heritage cooperation

TEHRAN - Iran and Greece have reaffirmed their interest in expanding bilateral cooperation in cultural heritage protection, with senior officials discussing joint projects, research initiatives and closer cultural ties between the two countries.

Ali Darabi, Iran’s deputy minister for cultural heritage, met with Greek Culture Minister Lina Mendoni on the sidelines of the fourth Council Meeting of the Alliance for Cultural Heritage in Asia (ACHA) in Hangzhou, ILNA reported.

The two officials highlighted the longstanding civilizational and historical ties between Iran and Greece, emphasizing the importance of strengthening cultural exchanges, implementing joint projects and expanding research cooperation in the field of cultural heritage.

Darabi also invited Mendoni to visit Iran, with the aim of following up on discussions and agreements and further strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

The fourth ACHA Council Meeting brought together representatives of member countries to exchange experiences and discuss cooperation in the protection and preservation of cultural heritage. Hangzhou, in China’s Zhejiang Province, hosted the gathering as part of broader efforts to promote international dialogue on heritage conservation.

Iran and Greece are home to two of the world’s most influential ancient civilizations, whose enduring legacies have profoundly shaped human history, culture, philosophy, art, architecture and intellectual development. Iran, heir to successive civilizations and empires, including the Achaemenid, Parthian and Sasanian dynasties, boasts a rich cultural heritage reflected in its historic cities, monumental architecture and longstanding traditions. Greece, widely recognized as the birthplace of Western philosophy and democracy, has made lasting contributions to literature, science, political thought and the arts. Despite their distinct historical trajectories, the two countries share a deep-rooted civilizational heritage, providing a strong foundation for cultural dialogue, scholarly exchange and cooperation in preserving and promoting humanity’s shared historical legacy.

AM

