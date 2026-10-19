Mohajerani: Iran’s history of resistance reflects nation’s resolve to defend its sovereignty

TEHRAN – Iranian Government Spokesperson Fatemeh Mohajerani has praised the Iranian nation’s determination and ability to withstand external aggression, saying past wars demonstrate the country’s resolve to safeguard its independence, territorial integrity and national sovereignty.

Speaking at an event in Tehran on Monday, Mohajerani described the Sacred Defense—the term Iran uses for its 1980–1988 war with Iraq—as a lasting reminder of the nation’s resilience and ability to overcome formidable challenges despite limited resources.

Referring to Iran’s history of conflicts over the past two centuries, she said the Iranian people had achieved significant feats by relying on their determination and collective strength.

Mohajerani stressed that defending the country’s national interests and territorial integrity remained a fundamental principle, adding that Iran had not surrendered an inch of its territory in the wars following the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979. She described the preservation of the country’s territorial integrity as one of the Iranian nation’s greatest sources of pride.

The government spokesperson recalled that Iraq’s war against Iran began at a time when the country was grappling with internal challenges in the aftermath of the Islamic Revolution.

Despite those difficulties, she said, the Iranian people demonstrated their determination to defend the country and protect its sovereignty, refusing to compromise on their national rights.

The spokesperson also emphasized the importance of supporting the families of those killed in the war, saying the entire nation stood alongside them.

Mohajerani stressed that the capacity to withstand hardship was not limited by gender, pointing to the experiences of women who have endured profound personal losses while continuing to demonstrate strength and perseverance.

