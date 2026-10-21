Russia is ready to help resolve Iran-US dispute, Putin says

TEHRAN— Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow is ready to help resolve the dispute between Iran and the United States, citing Russia’s longstanding relationship with Tehran and expressing interest in Washington’s assessment of the situation in West Asia.

Putin made the remarks on Wednesday during a meeting with US President Donald Trump’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, at the Konstantinovsky Palace in St. Petersburg. The talks also covered the conflict in Ukraine and prospects for restoring economic cooperation between Moscow and Washington.

“I am very interested in hearing the United States’ assessment of the situation in the Middle East and the issue of Iran,” Putin said at the start of the meeting, according to the Russian account of his remarks.

He described Russia’s relationship with Iran as special and based on trust, saying the ties had developed over decades.

“We have special, trusting relations with our partners and friends in Iran, built over decades. If we can do anything to help resolve this crisis, we will be happy to do so,” Putin said.

The offer comes amid continuing tensions between Tehran and Washington and diplomatic efforts to address their differences. Moscow’s statement signals its willingness to play a role in easing the dispute, although Putin did not outline a specific mediation initiative during the opening remarks.

Ukraine conflict remains a key focus

Putin also thanked Trump for his attention to efforts to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, referring to their latest telephone conversation and the need to end the fighting to prevent further loss of life.

Witkoff, in turn, said his recent discussions in Oslo with European officials and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had been constructive and had produced progress. He said there were areas in which the parties could move towards a cessation of hostilities.

The US envoy expressed hope that Putin would consider resuming negotiations involving Russia, the United States and Ukraine, with discussions focusing on technical issues related to a settlement.

According to Kremlin foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov, the Ukraine conflict was the principal focus of Wednesday’s meeting.

Witkoff also said that ending the conflict could open up prospects for expanding economic ties between Russia and the United States.

Moscow signals readiness for wider economic cooperation

Putin said Russia was prepared to discuss restoring economic cooperation with Washington, including supplying the US market with large quantities of fertilizer.

He also referred to an agreement reached with Trump during their October 9 telephone conversation on Russian diesel supplies to the United States and international markets.

Putin said diesel prices on global markets had fallen by 5–6% following the announcement of the arrangement. He added that Russia was preparing several tanker shipments, with the first expected to carry 40,000 tonnes and depart within two to three days.

Witkoff thanked Putin on Trump’s behalf for the diesel agreement, which represents a step towards renewed energy trade between the two countries despite their continuing geopolitical differences.

The proposed supplies come as Washington seeks to ease pressure on fuel markets. However, the scale and timing of deliveries will determine how much additional Russian diesel can reach international buyers.

Kushner absent from St. Petersburg meeting

Witkoff arrived in St. Petersburg without Jared Kushner, Trump’s son-in-law, who had accompanied him on previous meetings with Putin. Ushakov said Kushner was unable to travel because of illness. He had also been absent from Witkoff’s recent trip to Norway, where the envoy met European officials and Zelensky.

Wednesday’s meeting brought together discussions on three major issues: the Ukraine conflict, US-Russia economic ties and the situation surrounding Iran. While Ukraine remained the central item on the agenda, Putin’s public remarks on Iran underscored Moscow’s stated readiness to assist in resolving the dispute between Tehran and Washington.

