Pezeshkian: Iran will not bow to US pressure, but does not seek war

TEHRAN — Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has stressed that Iran does not seek war but will firmly resist US pressure and will never submit to threats, coercion, or bullying by Washington.

“We are not seeking war, but we will absolutely not bow to the enemy’s force and bullying,” Pezeshkian said on Wednesday, addressing the 30th National Export Day ceremony, where the country’s leading exporters were honored.

The president said the United States had underestimated Iran’s ability to withstand military attacks and sanctions, adding that the Iranian nation had demonstrated its resilience and would continue to stand firm.

“The Americans imagine we cannot withstand their attacks and sanctions, but we will stand firm,” he said.

Pezeshkian also criticized Washington for launching military attacks against Iran while negotiations were underway. He referred to the assassination of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, military commanders and scientists, as well as attacks that killed students.

He said Iran had been pursuing diplomacy based on instructions received from the Leader before his martyrdom, but the United States had resorted to military action during the negotiating process.

The president attributed the escalation of regional and international tensions to Washington’s hegemonic and warmongering approach. He added that the Iranian nation’s perseverance in the face of sanctions and external pressure had changed how neighboring countries and others viewed Iran’s capabilities.

Pezeshkian added that Iran was dealing with numerous longstanding challenges, which had been compounded by the war and external pressure. He said the country needed to chart a course that would allow it to move forward with strength and determination.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi also said in a separate statement on the occasion: Iran faced both military threats and extensive economic sanctions, requiring officials to take wartime conditions into account when making decisions.

“The reality is that the country is in a state of war, and therefore all decisions must be made within the framework of wartime conditions,” he said.

