Spouses of six countries’ ambassadors named honorary tourism envoys of Hamadan

TEHRAN - The spouses of ambassadors from Denmark, Romania, Mexico, Uruguay, Nicaragua and Armenia, along with Romania’s ambassador to Iran, have been named honorary ambassadors for cultural heritage, tourism and handicrafts in Iran’s western province of Hamadan.

The initiative, held in cooperation with Iran’s Foreign Ministry, aims to introduce Hamadan’s historical and cultural attractions to international audiences and strengthen cultural ties and tourism cooperation between Iran and other countries.

Speaking at the ceremony on Wednesday, Mohammadreza Akbari, head of the Hamadan Department of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, said cultural heritage could transcend geographical borders, linguistic differences and national identities, serving as a common language that brings nations closer together.

He described Hamadan as a province with thousands of years of history, valuable historical monuments, rich cultural traditions and considerable potential in tourism and handicrafts.

Akbari said these assets form part of Iran’s civilizational identity and the shared heritage of humanity, adding that introducing them to international audiences could improve mutual understanding and pave the way for greater cultural and tourism cooperation.

According to Akbari, cooperation with diplomatic figures could help introduce foreign audiences to the province’s historical landmarks, local arts, handicrafts and cultural traditions.

He also emphasized that developing international tourism requires more than historical monuments and natural attractions, noting that effective promotion, sustained international engagement and cooperation between cultural and tourism institutions are equally important.

Akbari expressed hope that the initiative would mark the beginning of lasting cooperation between Hamadan and the six countries, contributing to cultural understanding, friendly relations and the preservation of shared human heritage.

Hamadan, often described as the historical and civilizational capital of Iran, is home to a range of archaeological, historical and natural attractions.

Among its best-known sites are the ancient city of Ecbatana, the Ganjnameh inscriptions and waterfall, Ali Sadr Cave, the mausoleums of Avicenna and Baba Taher, and the Alavian Dome, to name a few.

The province is also home to Lalejin, internationally recognized for its pottery-making tradition, which has made it one of Iran’s leading handicrafts centers.



AM