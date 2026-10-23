Iranian Leader office hosts youth development program in New Delhi

TEHRAN — The Office of the Representative of Iran’s Leader of the Islamic Revolution in India convened university students, scholars, and professionals at the Iran Culture House in New Delhi for the inaugural Young Muslim 360° educational program on October 21.

Conceived under the academic leadership of Dr. Syed Mohammad Ali Aon Naqvi, the initiative addressed the intellectual and ethical challenges facing contemporary Muslim youth by aligning traditional Islamic scholarship with modern academic frameworks.

Prominent figures attended the gathering, including Ayatullah Dr. Abdul Majid Hakimelahi, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution’s representative in India, alongside Maulana Syed Abul Qasim Rizvi and retired DIG Syed Jamal Taha.

Discussions centered on six core areas, ranging from digital literacy and intellectual confidence to professional ethics and personal responsibility. Rather than treating religion and modern technology as separate spheres, the curriculum framed them as integrated components of daily life.

Organizers implemented a 30-day structured online mentoring schedule for the event. This follow-up mechanism utilizes personalized digital dashboards, reflective exercises, and progress tracking to guide participants through practical applications of the workshop material.

By combining seminary traditions with university-level inquiry, the initiative aims to build a sustainable model for youth development across India.

The office plans to expand these educational efforts into other major Indian cities, aiming to cultivate principled leadership, intellectual resilience, and constructive citizenship among younger generations.