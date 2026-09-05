Iranian university, Russian academy to hold joint educational course

TEHRAN – Imam Sadiq University and the Russian Presidential Academy of National Economy and Public Administration (RANEPA) have scheduled to conduct the second joint educational course, titled ‘modern technologies in public administration,’ in autumn.

The first joint course, ‘digital transformation in the country’s public administration’, was held last winter, IRNA reported.

The current course aims to help managers and experts get familiar with modern public administration approaches, strategies, methods, and tools, and to benefit from the Russian Federation’s experience in enhancing the effectiveness, transparency, and accessibility of public management.

The educational course will be centered on:

1. Modern public administration and management technologies; current trends in public administration; Russia and global experiences; strategic planning and foresight; project management; human resource management.

2. Digital transformation in public administration: fundamentals of digital transformation; international models and standards for strategic planning in digital development; Russia’s experience with/in e-government services, government technologies (GovTech) and gate operating system technology (GosTech) platform; digital feedback and interaction between the government, citizens, and businesses; artificial intelligence as a driver of digital transformation—from automation to autonomy.

3. The citizen-centric approach in public administration; fundamentals of the citizen-centric approach; key dimensions and practical strategies; global experiences; implementation tools; the effects and consequences of adopting a citizen-centric approach.

The course will be held online and last around 45 days, comprising three educational modules, a panel discussion, specialized webinars, e-content study, and online educational activities.

Professors, specialists, and researchers from the Graduate School of Public Management (GSPM) at RANEPA will teach the second course.

Tehran, Moscow emphasize need to boost scientific cooperation

In June, Iranian Science, Research and Technology Minister, Hossein Simaei-Sarraf, and Russian Science and Higher Education Minister, Valery Falkov, reviewed strategies for developing scientific, educational, and academic cooperation between the two countries with an emphasis on expanding professor and student exchanges, strengthening research cooperation, and facilitating academic interactions.

In a telephone conversation, Simaei-Sarraf expressed hope that in-person meetings between the two sides will be held in Tehran and Moscow in the near future, IRNA reported.

He also announced the upcoming holding of a meeting of the presidents of top Iranian and Russian universities in Tehran, and considered the development of Russian language chairs in Iranian universities and Persian language chairs in Russian universities as a sign of deepening scientific and cultural ties between the two countries.

Falkov, for his part, pointed out the beginning of a new university admission period in Russia and the welcoming of Iranian students to study at the country’s universities, emphasizing the importance of providing employment opportunities and utilizing the academic potential of graduates after their return to Iran.

Referring to the decrease in the number of Russian universities approved in Iran’s evaluation system, he called for a review of the methods of evaluating and validating educational qualifications.

Simaei-Sarraf continued by emphasizing the readiness of the Ministry of Science, Research, and Technology to review the evaluation system of Russian universities and develop joint educational and research cooperation.

The two sides also agreed to continue cooperation on developing professor and student exchanges and expanding scientific cooperation between the universities of the two countries. The discussion ended with Simai-Sarraf and Falkov mutually emphasizing the continuation of consultations, strengthening academic cooperation, and planning for face-to-face meetings in the near future.

MT/MG