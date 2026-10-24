National poison prevention week: recognize danger, take timely action

TEHRAN – The national poison prevention week began on Friday and will run through October 29, focusing on raising public awareness of poisoning risks and promoting preventive measures.

This year’s observance is being held under the theme “From Recognizing Danger to Taking Timely Action to Prevent Poisoning,” with the aim of highlighting poisoning hazards, improving public awareness, and encouraging timely action to prevent poisoning incidents.

Each day of the week highlights a specific point:

Friday, October 23rd, ‘preventing drug poisoning’

Saturday, October 24th, ‘preventing poisoning in children’

Sunday, October 25th, ‘preventing carbon monoxide poisoning’

Monday, October 26th, ‘preventing food, plant, and mushroom poisoning’

Tuesday, October 27th, ‘preventing chemical and pest poisoning’

Wednesday, October 28th, ‘preventing poisoning by venomous animals’

Thursday, October 29th, ‘preventing drug and alcohol poisoning’

According to the head of the Food and Drug Administration, Mehdi Pirsalehi, protecting human health and lives against poisonings requires identifying risk factors, strengthening a culture of prevention, and being prepared to take appropriate and timely action in emergencies, ILNA reported.

Poisoning can occur at homes, workplaces, in nature, and during the course of daily activities. The effects of poisoning range from mild to severe, with some cases being fatal. Therefore, identifying sources of danger and being aware of prevention strategies constitute an important part of public health protection programs, he added.

The majority of poisoning cases can be prevented through storing medications and chemicals safely, using toxic ingredients properly, adhering to safety warnings, avoiding the consumption of unidentified substances, and educating children and families, Pirsalehi noted.

In case of poisoning, or if poisoning is suspected, avoid self-medication; instead, seek immediate medical treatment, he said.

Referring to this year’s theme, he said raising awareness of poisoning symptoms and taking timely action will help prevent potential health complications. The national drug and poison information center affiliated with the Food and Drug Administration strives to enhance public awareness, develop effective practices in prevention, and facilitate access to information and specialized advice.

However, reducing cases of poisoning requires the coordinated participation of the healthcare system, educational institutions, the media, families, and other relevant sectors, Pirsalehi further noted.



MT/MG