Athens stage performance honors Minab school victims

TEHRAN- A theatrical performance commemorating the schoolchildren killed in the US-Israeli attack on Shajareh Tayyebeh School in Minab has been staged in Athens, Greece, as part of a cultural program highlighting the human consequences of the tragedy.

“Reading Sara’s Memories from Minab,” written and directed by Greek theater artist Andreas Zafeiris, was presented at the Brecht Stage of the 2510 Cultural Center in cooperation with Iran’s Cultural Attaché Office and Embassy in Greece on Thursday.

The play draws on the memories of Sara, a girl who survived the attack on the school in southern Iran. Through the perspective of a child, it portrays everyday life, fear, loss and the lasting consequences of the assault, bringing the experiences of those affected into focus.

The program also featured documentaries about the attack on the Minab school, as well as a screening of the short film “MINAB 168.”

Following the theatrical performance and film screenings, writers and media activists took part in a discussion titled “The Role of Art in Resistance and the Fight against Oppression and Injustice.”

Mohammadreza Bahmani, Iran’s cultural attaché in Greece, referred to the killing of thousands of children in Gaza, Palestine, Yemen, Lebanon and Iran over the past three years. He described protecting children and defending human dignity as responsibilities that transcend political and geographical boundaries.

Bahmani also emphasized the role of art in exposing injustice, conveying the voices of victims and preventing such tragedies from fading from collective memory. He expressed appreciation for the Greek artistic group’s efforts to commemorate the children martyred in Minab.

Palestinian writer and translator Nawzat Hadid spoke about the role of art in preserving collective memory and the historical identity of the Palestinian people. She described artistic expression as a means of documenting displacement, conveying experiences of resistance and representing the suffering of individuals whose lives can otherwise disappear behind statistics and reports.

Greek journalist, writer and director Thomas Sideris highlighted the responsibility of the media in covering wars and humanitarian crises. Drawing on his professional experience, he said journalists should go beyond reducing victims to numbers and communicate their actual lives and experiences to audiences.

Konstantina Karouti, a representative of the “Until Victory / MINAB 168” campaign, stressed the importance of preserving the memory of the 168 children who lost their lives and turning public sympathy into social action. She described art and cultural activities as ways to challenge indifference, racism and the normalization of violence.

Zafeiris said theater could bring audiences closer to victims’ experiences and encourage them to listen to their stories. He emphasized that taking time to hear about other people’s lives could help transform passive spectators into responsible participants.

The program also included video messages from Minab artist and eyewitness Jafar Qassemi, Lebanese journalist Marwa Othman and Australian researcher Tim Anderson.

An art exhibition titled “MINAB 168” was another feature of the event, paying tribute to the children killed in the attack.

According to the organizers, proceeds from the program will go toward rebuilding Shajareh Tayyebeh School. The play is scheduled to return to the stage on October 29 at the Brecht Stage in Athens.

SAB/

