Lula wins presidential election in Brazil

Brazil's veteran left-wing president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, has been re-elected after a bitterly fought campaign, beating his right-wing rival Flávio Bolsonaro.

With all the votes counted, Lula had 51.79% of the votes, compared with Bolsonaro's 48.21%, Brazil's Superior Electoral Court announced.

But Bolsonaro has refused to recognise the result, citing the extension of polling by two hours as "inexplicable" - even though his campaign team, as well as that of his rival, had requested that polling stations be kept open longer.

He told his supporters in Brasilia that he would seek the annulment of the election.

However, this has not stopped Lula and his supporters from celebrating what they describe as a "historic victory" and an surprise turn-around.