Pezeshkian to Turkey, Pakistan, Saudi officials: Iran seeks cooperation, will defend rights

TEHRAN – Senior officials from Turkey, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia — the three countries that recently signed the Mecca defense pact — traveled to Tehran on Monday for talks with Iranian leaders.

Saudi Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman, Pakistan's Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir and Turkish intelligence chief Ibrahim Kalin met with President Masoud Pezeshkian and with Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei.

Speaking at a joint meeting with the three visiting officials, President Pezeshkian welcomed dialogue among Islamic countries and stressed the failure of enemies to achieve their objectives against Iran.

"They imagined they could bring the Islamic Republic of Iran to collapse through pressure and aggression; but the result of these actions was the strengthening of internal unity and cohesion and increased solidarity of the Iranian nation," Pezeshkian said.

"Our people, despite the imposed losses and hardships, defended their land with power and steadfastness. The notion that the Iranian nation can be forced into surrender is a false and void notion," he added.

The president said the Islamic Republic of Iran pursues its legal rights within the principles and rules of international law, and relying on those very principles, will firmly defend the legitimate rights and interests of the Iranian nation.

Call for united front against Israel

Pezeshkian expressed hope that the presence of major and influential Islamic countries could play an effective role in strengthening regional stability and unity.

"We should not allow the Zionist regime to commit terror and aggression against any individual or country whenever it wishes. I am confident that if Islamic countries stand together and adopt a coordinated position, such actions cannot be repeated," he said.

"I believe that if we manage our differences and emphasize commonalities and shared interests instead of focusing on divisive issues, we can overcome regional problems more easily and effectively," he added.

He warned against interventionist and divisive policies, saying one of the objectives pursued in the policies of the US and the Zionist regime is to weaken regional countries, create rifts among Muslim nations and gradually weaken major Islamic states.

"We must, by strengthening mutual cooperation and supporting one another, prevent the realization of such objectives and not allow regional countries to be exposed separately to pressure and threats," Pezeshkian said.

He added that Islamic countries should move to meet each other's needs through constructive engagement, economic cooperation and the use of mutual capacities. "The notion that nations can be forced into surrender through pressure and sanctions is a void notion. The deeper and broader cooperation among regional countries becomes, the greater their ability to manage problems and confront external pressures will be."

Pezeshkian stressed that Iran, relying on domestic efforts, the support of the nation and the guidance of the Leader, will successfully pass through difficulties, adding that Islamic countries must understand the interconnectedness of their security and interests. Weakening any major regional country, he said, could pave the way for increased pressure and threats against other Islamic countries as well.

From words to joint action

Emphasizing the need for consistency between words and deeds in regional relations, Pezeshkian said: "We should not say what we do not believe in or fail to uphold in practice. We must, hand in hand, provide the ground for flourishing the region's scientific, economic, cultural, political and security capacities; develop communication routes, facilitate travel, turn borders into opportunities for cooperation and link the universities, scientific centers, traders and merchants of Islamic countries to one another."

He said expanding multilateral cooperation lays the ground for sustainable security, noting: "When science, culture, trade and economy cross borders and communications among nations expand, the ground for the spread of terrorism and insecurity will disappear. Therefore, strengthening scientific, cultural and economic bonds not only helps the development and welfare of nations, but is one of the most effective ways to consolidate collective security in the region."

Pezeshkian said any understanding reached in such meetings that leads to stronger regional unity, cohesion and cooperation will enjoy Iran's serious and all-out support, adding that focus must be placed on common ground and areas of cooperation and differences must not be allowed to hinder shared interests.

Nuclear rights and double standards

In another part of his remarks, Pezeshkian reaffirmed Iran's principled position on nuclear activities, saying the Islamic Republic is not seeking nuclear weapons and, as a member of the NPT, wants to continue its nuclear activities within the framework of international rights and obligations.

"Iran accordingly reserves the right to benefit from peaceful nuclear activities and expects these rights to be respected within the framework of international regulations," he said.

He criticized dual approaches toward Iran, saying: "Using the nuclear issue as a pretext for exerting pressure, threats, attacks on nuclear facilities, and claiming readiness for talks and dialogue simultaneously with attacking Iran is a contradictory and unconstructive approach that has undermined public trust and increased distrust among Iranian officials and people."

Pezeshkian said Islamic countries must, by strengthening their interactions and coordination, not allow such approaches to become a routine for dealing with regional nations. Safeguarding nations' rights, respecting countries' sovereignty, countering aggression and strengthening regional cooperation require common will and coordinated action, he added.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran is also ready, relying on religious commonalities, mutual interests and respect for nations' rights, to expand its cooperation with Islamic countries in this path," he said.

The officials of the three neighboring countries also held separate meetings with SNSC Secretary Mohsen Rezaei. At the end of the meetings, the four countries issued a joint press statement, stressing: "The participants agreed to continue talks to strengthen cooperation among the four regional countries, including in the field of peace and security in the region."

