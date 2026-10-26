Oil at $117 exposes Trump’s illusion

In its analysis, Kayhan discussed Iran’s position on international affairs and its influence over key strategic and economic routes. According to the newspaper, oil prices reaching $117 per barrel sends a clear message to policymakers in Washington and Tel Aviv: Iran has the ability to influence major economic and vital waterways, making the threats issued by Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu increasingly difficult to carry out.

Netanyahu continues to speak of the possibility of toppling Iran’s government, while Trump still claims he can bring the Iran issue to an end. Such statements, the article argued, are driven less by realities on the ground than by domestic pressures, political rivalry, and internal challenges. It concluded that Iran would not remain passive in any future confrontation but would seek to reshape the balance of power in its favor through new military capabilities and strategic doctrines.

Shargh: Waiting and maintaining readiness

Shargh examined how electoral considerations in Israel and the United States may influence the policies of Netanyahu and Trump toward Iran. Citing university professor Ali Asghar Zargar, the newspaper argued that upcoming elections have not yet reached a stage where they can be regarded as the decisive factor in determining whether conflict with Iran could resume. According to Zargar, Tehran is pursuing a strategy of buying time while preserving its readiness and strategic capabilities. Iranian policymakers are monitoring developments closely and intend to adjust their decisions according to future circumstances. Zargar noted that Iran is not currently in a position to launch preemptive military action against either Israel or the United States. Moreover, such action could bring serious regional and international consequences. It might also encourage regional actors and Washington to adopt tougher positions and continue pressure on Iran. As a result, he believes that Iran’s current circumstances leave little alternative but to maintain a policy centered on patience, caution, and preparedness while awaiting further developments.

Khorasan: Elections under the shadow of war

Khorasan reviewed developments taking place ahead of elections in Israel and their possible connection to regional tensions. The newspaper argued that several indicators, including a notable rise in oil prices, a decline in global gold prices, the departure of some American diplomats from regional countries, and security reports published by US media outlets, could be interpreted as signs of an approaching conflict. At the same time, even if war does not occur, the effort to create a more security-focused atmosphere may itself serve political objectives. According to the analysis, Washington’s actions could be intended both to influence Iran’s calculations and to help Netanyahu politically. Concerns about security may encourage Israeli voters to support Netanyahu’s continued leadership. It further suggested that even if confrontation does not emerge before the election, the possibility remains afterward. In that scenario, Netanyahu may continue emphasizing security threats in order to strengthen his position, preserve his government, and manage political challenges from rival coalitions and opposition groups.

Resalat: Iran counts down to revenge

In an opinion piece, Resalat explored the contrasting views of Iran and its enemies regarding the possibility of military action. Iran’s adversaries believe an attack could weaken Tehran’s influence and restore conditions in strategic waterways such as the Strait of Hormuz. However, Iran views the prospect of such an attack very differently, seeing it as an opportunity to retaliate. According to Resalat, those considering action against Iran seek to weaken the country’s determination and reduce its impact on global markets. Yet the paper argued that Iran remains committed to responding forcefully if attacked. It portrayed Iran not simply as a geographical territory but as a historical force shaped by centuries of conflict, foreign pressure, occupation, and political challenges. The article concluded that this experience has repeatedly enabled the country to emerge from crises with a renewed capacity for resistance and endurance.

Arman-e-Melli: Proposal to leave NPT will favor US

Arman-e-Melli addressed proposals by some domestic hardliners calling for Iran to withdraw from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). According to the newspaper, advocates of withdrawal have promoted the idea for years, including before the recent conflict, without fully considering the consequences it could create. The article argued that Iran’s continued membership in the NPT has complicated Washington’s efforts to build a broad international consensus against Tehran. It added that the United States has already faced criticism regarding its policies and actions toward Iran. In this context, leaving the treaty could increase pressure on Iran and narrow its diplomatic options. The newspaper argued that such a move could prove particularly costly at a time when the country is already facing multiple political, economic, and international challenges. It concluded that any decision regarding withdrawal from the NPT should be based on a careful assessment of the likely costs, risks, and long-term consequences rather than short-term political considerations.

