Iran opposes nuclear technology monopoly, calls for equal access to advanced technologies

TEHRAN — Iran has called for equitable global access to advanced nuclear technologies, urging the international community to eliminate discriminatory barriers, expand technical cooperation and strengthen protections for peaceful nuclear facilities.

Hossein Derakhshandeh, deputy head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) and chief executive of the Nuclear Power Production and Development Company of Iran, outlined four priorities for the equitable development of nuclear power at the International Ministerial Conference on Nuclear Power in South Korea on Tuesday.

He stressed the need to remove discriminatory restrictions, facilitate access to advanced technologies, broaden technical cooperation and reinforce international measures to protect peaceful nuclear facilities, warning against the use of nuclear technology to establish monopolies.

Derakhshandeh also called for equal access to advanced nuclear technologies in accordance with international law and without double standards. He reaffirmed the inalienable right of states party to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT) to conduct nuclear research and development and use nuclear energy for peaceful purposes.

Emphasizing the importance of upholding the rights of NPT signatories, he called on the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) to function as an independent, technically focused and development-oriented organization, in line with its Statute. The Agency’s mandate includes promoting the peaceful use of nuclear energy and facilitating technical cooperation among member states without discrimination, he said.

However, Derakhshandeh argued that developments in recent years had shown the Agency to be increasingly influenced by political considerations, undermining its impartial implementation of its statutory responsibilities. He cited the US-Israeli attacks on Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities as an example of the challenges facing the international nuclear framework.

He described the attacks as a flagrant violation of the United Nations Charter, international law, and IAEA General Conference resolutions prohibiting attacks on peaceful nuclear facilities. He also criticized the Agency for an 'inadequate response,' saying it had failed to uphold the fundamental principles of impartiality and professionalism effectively.

Derakhshandeh stressed that protecting peaceful nuclear infrastructure was a shared international responsibility. He also condemned 'international silence over violations of the Iranian people’s rights' in areas including energy, healthcare, food security, the environment and industry.

He further criticized the Israeli regime, the United States and certain European countries for 'politically motivated campaigns' against Iran, involving unfounded accusations and negative media coverage.

His remarks underscored Iran’s call for a nuclear order grounded in equal access to technology, respect for the peaceful-use rights of NPT signatories. and the consistent application of international law, free from political pressure and discriminatory treatment.