Iran holds trial in lawsuit filed by 100 victims of US-Israeli aggression

TEHRAN – An Iranian court has held a hearing in a lawsuit filed by 100 victims of the US-Israeli wars of aggression against Iran, seeking compensation for material, moral and punitive damages arising from crimes committed against the Iranian people.

Hassan Abdolianpour, head of the Judiciary's Center for Lawyers, Official Experts and Family Counselors, announced the proceedings on Sunday, saying the lawsuit seeks to hold the US government, American officials and Israeli authorities accountable for the consequences of their actions.

He said 100 individuals affected by the two wars had initially joined the case as plaintiffs, adding that the number of claimants was continuing to increase.

According to Abdolianpour, the complaint names the US government and American and Israeli officials as defendants and has been filed under Iranian laws concerning the protection of Iranian nationals and the principle of reciprocity.

He stressed that the proceedings would continue in subsequent court sessions, with the Judiciary's Center for Lawyers representing the victims and pursuing their legal claims to secure justice and compensation.

Abdolianpour said that, in coordination with Iran's diplomatic missions, formal notice of the lawsuit had been served on the defendants. Those named include the White House, the US Treasury Department, the US Department of War, American arms manufacturers Lockheed Martin and Raytheon, as well as several Arab states in the Persian Gulf region.

The legal action comes amid broader efforts by Iran's Judiciary to pursue accountability for the consequences of US and Israeli military operations. In a separate case, the Judiciary has issued indictments against 159 American and Israeli officials over the assassination of Iran's Leader and senior military commanders.

The United States and Israel launched their first war of aggression against Iran in June 2025, in a conflict that lasted 12 days. A second round of military aggression began on February 28, 2026, and continued for 40 days before a ceasefire took effect in early April.