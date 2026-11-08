Iran condemns Saudi airstrikes on Yemen, calls for immediate end to military ops.

TEHRAN – Iran's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has strongly condemned Saudi military airstrikes on Yemen, particularly attacks on civilian infrastructure and residential areas that killed dozens of people, including children, describing the operations as violations of international law and humanitarian principles.

In a statement issued on November 8, the ministry reaffirmed Iran's position in support of Yemen's national sovereignty and territorial integrity, condemning military aggression against the country as well as its economic and aerial blockade.

The statement specifically denounced airstrikes carried out on November 6 against a public market in the al-Wazi'iyah area of Taiz Province, which resulted in the killing of 33 Yemenis, including 13 children, and injured dozens of others.

It also condemned an airstrike on al-Shariya village in Bani Hashish District, east of Sana'a Governorate, which killed 33 people, including several women and children.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry further denounced an attack targeting the media team of Yemen's Al-Masirah television network while its members were performing journalistic duties.

It said the attacks constituted a flagrant violation of Article 2(4) of the United Nations Charter, which prohibits the threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state, as well as a breach of fundamental principles of international humanitarian law. The ministry described the attacks as war crimes.

Reaffirming the need for a political solution, Tehran stressed that the conflict between Saudi Arabia and Yemen must be brought to an end as soon as possible through dialogue between the parties, based on the roadmap agreed upon by them.

The ministry said achieving a lasting resolution required an immediate cessation of military operations, the complete lifting of the blockade, and respect for the Yemeni people's right to self-determination.