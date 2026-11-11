Iran edge Pakistan at AFC U17 Asian Cup 2027 qualifier

TEHRAN - Iran football team edged Pakistan 1-0 in their AFC U17 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2027 Qualifiers Group D tie on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka meet Jordan in the group’s later fixture.

Iran took the lead in the ninth minute after Yasan Jafari exchanged passes with Amirmohammad Zarei before the forward broke into the box and slotted past Pakistan goalkeeper Samer Razzaq.

The Central Asian side came close to extending their lead in the 18th minute from a set-piece, but Kiarash Shahbazi failed to connect to Zarei’s looping delivery into the box with Razzaq intercepting the cross.

Iran thought they had doubled their advantage on the hour-mark when Razzaq spilled Sobhan Shahryari’s cross into the path of Zarei, who struck a powerful shot into the roof of the net, only for the goal to be ruled out for offside.

Another chance went begging in the 88th minute when Aliasghar Naderi broke through the Pakistan defense and beat Razzaq, before squaring the ball to Radin Mirnezhaddarzi, who squandered the chance from close range.

Pakistan, who defeated Sri Lanka 3-1 in their opener, could only keep Iran at bay in the closing stages as the Central Asian side registered their first win.

Iran will play Sri Lanka on Saturday, while Pakistan meet Laos.