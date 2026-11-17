TEHRAN - Iran secured their ticket to the AFC U17 Asian Cup Uzbekistan 2027 after defeating Jordan 3-0 in their Qualifiers Group D match on Tuesday.

The win assured Iran a top place finish irrespective of what happens in the remaining matches.

Neither side could maintain possession long enough in the first half hour to create any openings, with play frequently delayed by stoppages and Jordan’s Ahmad Zaki and Iran’s duo of Aliasghar Naderi and Mohammadparsa Kheshtzar shown the yellow card. Iran, however, found the opening goal in the 33rd minute through Naderi, who rose high among a sea of bodies to head Radin Mirnezhaddarzi’s free-kick past Karam Al-Najar, the-afc.com reported.



Al-Najar came off his line three minutes later and fumbled a cross by Keyvan Iranzad from the right, with a lurking Amirmohammad Zarei nabbing the ball and firing into an empty net to double their lead.

Jordan’s Faisal Al Hourani failed to capitalize on a defensive error in the 42nd minute, booting over the bar from the edge of the six-yard box as the West Asian side headed into the break unable to put away the few chances that came their way.

The Central Asian side pulled further ahead in the 58th minute when Al-Najar ventured almost to the center line to stave away an Iran attack, and substitute Amirsam Jannatalipor took advantage of the keeper’s slow retreat to chip the ball in from more than 35 yards into a gaping net.