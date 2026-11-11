National diabetes week highlighting prevention, early detection

TEHRAN – The health ministry is observing national diabetes week from November 11 to 17 to raise public awareness of the disease and highlight the importance of prevention and early diagnosis in its effective management.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), diabetes is a chronic disease that occurs either when the pancreas does not produce enough insulin or when the body cannot effectively use the insulin it produces. Insulin is a hormone that regulates blood glucose. Hyperglycaemia, also called raised blood glucose or raised blood sugar, is a common effect of uncontrolled diabetes and over time leads to serious damage to many of the body’s systems, especially the nerves and blood vessels.

Currently, more than 588 million people aged 20–79 years are living with diabetes, and the figure is projected to exceed 852 million by 2050. In addition, some 252 million individuals are not aware of their conditions yet.

Based on the results of the eighth national survey of non-communicable diseases (NCD) risk factors, carried out in Iranian year 1400 (2021-2022), at least 14 percent of the population aged above 25, equal to 7.5 million people, suffer from diabetes, the health ministry’s website quoted Jafar Jandaghi, an official with the health ministry, as saying.

When including those with prediabetes, impaired glucose tolerance, the total number reaches 20 million, he added.

The days of the week are named as Wednesday, November 11: diabetes prevention, Thursday, November 12: diabetes and effective treatment, Friday November 13: diabetes and physical workout, Saturday, November 14: diabetes and early detection (World diabetes day), diabetes and education, Sunday, November 15: diabetes and healthy nutrition, and Monday, November 16: diabetes and media.

November 14 is the World Diabetes Day. Established in 1991 by the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) with support from the WHO in response to growing concerns about the health and economic threat posed by diabetes, World Diabetes Day became an official UN day in 2006.

More than 40 percent of people living with diabetes across the globe are undiagnosed. Without a diagnosis, people living with diabetes may not be able to access the care, treatment and support they need to manage their diabetes and live healthy lives. Common symptoms include increased thirst, frequent urination, tiredness and blurred vision.

Knowing the symptoms of diabetes can help people recognize when to seek support. Common symptoms of diabetes include increased thirst, frequent urination, tiredness and blurred vision.

Type 1 diabetes often develops rapidly, while type 2 diabetes typically develops gradually and may cause few or no noticeable symptoms.

The 2026 World Diabetes Day theme, “Early action on diabetes,” highlights the importance of earlier diagnosis, access to comprehensive care and reducing diabetes stigma.

Closing the gap in diagnosis is a global priority. One of the five global diabetes coverage targets supported by WHO Member States sets a target for 80 percent of people with diabetes to be diagnosed by 2030.

Key messages of the day:

Knowing the symptoms: Type 1 diabetes can develop at any age and is frequently missed or misdiagnosed, particularly in adults. Recognizing the symptoms can help lead to diagnosis and life-saving treatment.

Recognizing type 1 diabetes: Diabetes diagnosis can only improve outcomes when it is followed by access to timely, affordable care and ongoing support.

Advancing equitable access: Diabetes diagnosis can only improve outcomes when it is followed by access to timely, affordable care and ongoing support.

Creating healthier environments: Ensuring everyone has access to healthy food, safe places to be physically active and quality health services is effective in reducing type 2 diabetes risk and supporting effective diabetes management.

Prioritizing quality care: Quality, uninterrupted diabetes care reduces complications and enables people living with diabetes to live healthy, fulfilling lives.

Supporting, not stigmatizing: Diabetes stigma is widespread, harmful and preventable. Everyone living with diabetes deserves to be supported. The words and images we use matter.

Diabetes is one of the world’s fastest-growing health challenges. Urgent action is needed to increase early detection, provide uninterrupted care and support diabetes risk reduction. Early action on diabetes will save lives, improve health and reduce long-term costs to health systems.