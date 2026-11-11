Hotel-based medical care facilities to boost health tourism in Fars province

TEHRAN – Fars province is exploring plans to establish hotel-based medical care facilities and expand accommodation services for patients and elderly people as part of efforts to strengthen its position as a health tourism destination.

The proposals were discussed at a joint meeting between the provincial tourism chief Behzad Moridi and Ali-Akbar Ramjerdi, head of the Fars Health Endowment Association, which also highlighted opportunities for greater cooperation between the healthcare, charity and tourism sectors.

Moridi said Fars, particularly its capital Shiraz, has considerable potential to attract medical tourists, citing its experienced medical specialists, well-equipped healthcare facilities and advanced hospitals.

Promoting the province's medical capabilities nationally and internationally could attract more foreign patients while stimulating economic growth, investment and sustainable job creation, he said.

Moridi also stressed the need for closer coordination among healthcare institutions, charitable organizations, tourism operators and government agencies to make better use of the province's existing capacities.

Ramjerdi outlined the association's 24-year record of supporting healthcare development, saying the current value of projects and contributions made by health benefactors exceeded 200 trillion rials.

Their contributions have helped create more than 500,000 square meters of healthcare, medical and educational facilities, provide advanced medical equipment, expand emergency medical services and improve healthcare infrastructure across the province, he said.

The association currently operates 18 accommodation facilities for patients and their companions, having provided more than 400,000 bed-nights to date, Ramjerdi added. It also runs support funds for patients and students, alongside several specialized committees.

Among the proposals discussed was the development of hotel-based medical care facilities combining accommodation, treatment and care services.

Ramjerdi said the country's ageing population made it increasingly important to plan for specialized residential and medical facilities for older people, offering accommodation, healthcare and support services under one roof.

Iran is particularly known for offering high-quality services in fields such as stem cell therapy and organ transplants, which have drawn growing interest from patients abroad.

AM