Pezeshkian holds talks with leaders on sidelines of COP31

TEHRAN– Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has held a series of bilateral meetings with the leaders of Iraq, Norway, Armenia and Pakistan on the sidelines of the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Turkey, discussing bilateral relations, regional developments and prospects for expanding economic and political cooperation.

Pezeshkian met with Iraqi President Nizar Amedi on Wednesday, with the two leaders reviewing recent developments in bilateral relations and underscoring the importance of strengthening constructive engagement and expanding cooperation across various fields.

During the meeting, both sides emphasized the need to build on their respective capacities and comparative advantages to deepen ties and advance their shared interests.

The Iranian president also held talks with Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre, discussing the state of bilateral relations as well as major regional and international developments.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged views on the state of bilateral relations and discussed key regional and international issues, emphasizing the importance of diplomacy, constructive dialogue, and multilateral cooperation in addressing shared global challenges.

In another meeting, Pezeshkian and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan discussed bilateral relations and the latest developments in the Caucasus region.

The two sides emphasized the importance of strengthening regional connectivity, expanding economic and infrastructure cooperation, and maintaining regular political consultations.

Their discussions highlighted the importance of closer regional engagement and enhanced connectivity as means of promoting economic development and stability in the Caucasus.

Pezeshkian also met with Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Antalya. The two leaders reviewed political and economic relations between Tehran and Islamabad, emphasizing the need to strengthen regional cooperation, expand trade and economic ties, and enhance coordination in pursuit of regional stability, security and mutual interests.

The meetings took place as part of Pezeshkian’s participation in COP31, which is being held in Antalya from November 9 to 20, 2026, bringing together heads of state and government, senior officials, representatives of international organizations and environmental and energy experts to discuss global climate challenges.

Iran is participating in the international gathering with a delegation comprising the president and officials and experts from various sectors.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) is also represented at the conference, reflecting the country's participation in discussions on the intersection of energy, technology and environmental challenges.

Pezeshkian arrived in Turkey on Wednesday morning to attend and address the 31st United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31), receiving a welcome from Turkish officials.

Before departing for Turkey, Pezeshkian described COP31 as an opportunity to engage with world officials and present Iran’s position on the environmental consequences of war and aggression.

The series of meetings provided an opportunity for Iran to pursue consultations with neighboring countries and other international partners, with particular emphasis on regional connectivity, economic cooperation, diplomatic engagement and coordination on shared challenges.





